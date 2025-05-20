Kristian Porter announces departure from Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo forward Kristian Porter is leaving the Blue Eagles’ nest after one season.

Porter, who had a stellar rookie year for the Blue Eagles, is leaving the university, the 19-year-old said.

He informed team manager Epok Quimpo of his departure on Monday, amid a “pretty rough” experience in college.

Porter, in a statement, said he had a hard time in his first semester of college, and had to focus in the second semester to try and turn things around.

“I wasn’t able to train with the team for most of the second semester because I had to catch up on my schoolwork,” he said.

“It was a hard decision to step back, but I needed to focus on my studies at the time,” he added.

Now, Porter will be leaving the halls of the Ateneo, even as he stressed that “there is no discontentment at all.”

“I’m just looking for personal growth and a change of scenery. That’s really what this is about.”

For now, the 6-foot-5 banger has yet to commit to a new school.

“I haven’t talked to any school,” he said.

“Right now, I just need to rest. It’s been a long year — physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Porter has been part of the Ateneo system since high school, and insisted that the institution “has always been home to me.”

“But, I had to make this choice — even if I don’t have concrete plans yet on where I’ll go next. I believe it’s a necessary step for my personal growth,” he said.

Porter averaged 6.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Blue Eagles in 14 games.

“I’m really thankful for everything. To Boss MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan), my coaches, teammates, professors, and managers — thank you for the opportunities and lessons. Even though I never met my scholarship sponsor, I’m forever grateful to him. I’ll carry everything I’ve learned with me as I take this next step.”

Last season, the young Ateneo squad failed to make it to the Final Four for the first time in the Tab Baldwin era and the first time since 2013. The Blue Eagles finished the tourney with a 4-10 win-loss record.