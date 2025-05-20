Assertive Santillan of Rain or Shine gains PBA weekly player honors

Leonard 'Santi' Santillan finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Rain or Shine's 119-105 victory over Magnolia last Sunday, May 18.

MANILA, Philippines — Santi Santillan is making sure he remains a major part in Rain or Shine’s scheme of things, especially now that the team is back at full strength.

Santillan showed that when his double-double was one of the reasons why the Elasto Painters were able to deal the pacesetting Magnolia Hotshots their first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Kailangan kong magstep-up at kailangan ko maging agresibo, lalong-lalo na sa depensa at sa rebounding,” Santillan said after finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the 119-105 victory last Sunday, May 18, at Ynares Center II in Montalban, Rizal.

The performance on both ends earned the fourth-year forward the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period of May 14-18.

Santillan bested teammate Adrian Nocum, Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, Converge’s Alec Stockton and San Miguel Beer’s Rodney Brondial while becoming the fifth player to win the weekly honor multiple times this season.

TNT’s Calvin Oftana has three to lead the Order of Merit award while Santillan is tied with NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon, Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero and Meralco’s Bong Quinto with two apiece.

Rain or Shine improved to 4-2 in the all-Filipino tournament, with Santillan among the key components.

But earlier in the conference, Santillan had to do more with Beau Belga, Keith Datu and Caelan Tiongson having to miss several games for Rain or Shine.

All three have since returned and were also instrumental in the Elasto Painters’ recent form while allowing Santillan to return to his natural position playing the four spot.