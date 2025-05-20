^

Davao aces set pace in Northern Luzon golf fest

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 12:38pm
Davao aces set pace in Northern Luzon golf fest

MANILA, Philippines — Ronel Tagaan and Edison Tabalin shot identical four-under-par 65s to seize a one-stroke lead over fellow Davaoeño Chris Remata at the start of the Northern Luzon Regional Amateur Golf Championship on Monday at Camp John Hay Golf Club in Baguio.

Tagaan posted four birdies against a lone bogey on the front nine to go out in 32, then came home with a steady 33 on the up-and-down par-69 layout. Tabalin matched that frontside score with five birdies against two bogeys before also signing off with a 33 for a share of the top spot.

Remata, a key figure in the dominant Eastridge Interclub team alongside Tagaan and Tabalin, stayed within striking distance with a 66. After a 34 on the front nine, he delivered a sizzling 32 on the back, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 16th.

Santino Laurel of Southwoods carded a solid 67 to place solo fourth, while Charles Serdenia and Rolando Bregente turned in matching 68s. Luis Razon and Bobe Salahog each shot even-par 69s to round out a tightly packed leaderboard in the men’s elite division.

In the ladies’ elite division, Cristel Seraphine and Lia Duque both opened with 77s to share the early lead. Seraphine birdied the first hole but struggled with two bogeys and a double en route to a 39, then added another double and two more bogeys coming home.

Duque had an eventful round, starting with a double bogey on No. 1. Despite four straight bogeys on the back nine, she bounced back with an eagle on 16 before dropping shots on the final two holes to match Seraphine’s 39-38 scorecard.

Thirteen-year-old Queen Sirikit Cup campaigner Lisa Sarines, backed by ICTSI, dropped a stroke on the difficult 18th to finish one shot back with a 78. She shot a 42 going out but recovered with two birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey on the back nine for a closing 36.

Precious Zaragosa posted a 79, marred by a triple bogey on the par-4 15th.

In the Amateur Division I, Richard Joson pulled away with a 69, building a commanding seven-shot lead over Paolo Santiago (76). Francis Talion stood third with a 77.

In Division II, Roy dela Cruz surged ahead with an 82, five shots clear of Roberto Poblete and Eden Hernandez, who both carded 87s.

