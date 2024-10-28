^

Sports

Gomez on a roll, seizes lead in National Open chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 11:27am
Gomez on a roll, seizes lead in National Open chess tilt
Grandmaster John Paul Gomez.

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster John Paul Gomez strung together five wins in a row, including a 71-move win over young Phil Martin Casiguran of a super-sharp Sicilian duel, to hang on to leapfrog to No. 1 after the seventh round of the Philippine National Open Chess Championship Grand Finals in Alicia, Isabela Sunday night.

That win rampage catapulted the 38-year-old Gomez straight to No. 1 with 6.5 points, 1.5 points ahead of the closest two-man chase pack of Budapest Olympiad teammates International Masters Pau Bersamina and Jem Garcia.

Bersamina and Garcia drew with IM Ricky de Guzman and Samson Chiu Chin Lim, respectively, to hike their totals to five points each.

It also pushed Gomez closer to claiming his third national crown after his conquests in 2008 and 2013 in this 11-round meet that is staking a berth to next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand and the top prize worth P120,000 courtesy of host Alicia Mayor Joel Amos Alejandro.

“Matagal tagal na din ako nag-champion dito, sana ma-sustain,” said the Biñan, Laguna native, whose other wins came at the expense of FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo, Alexis Emil Maribao, Vince Angelo Medina, Lim and then Casiguran.

For Gomez to hold the fort, he would need to get favorable results in his last four foes — Bersamina, Garcia, Daniel Quizon and local bet IM Joel Banawa.

Bersamina though appeared in control early after seizing the lead after five rounds with 4.5 points.

But he ran into trouble against Casiguran, the youngest participant here at 13 years old, and lost in the sixth round Saturday that allowed Gomez to supplant him at the helm.

vuukle comment

CHESS

JOHN PAUL GOMEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
It did not take long for Santo Tomas to get back on track after drubbing University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons seal Final Four entry

Maroons seal Final Four entry

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Host University of the Philippines flipped the switch in the homestretch to drub Adamson, 70-59, and punch the second ticket...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers zero in on semis

Blazers zero in on semis

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan gains headway

San Juan gains headway

12 hours ago
San Juan’s cannons boomed as Caloocan’s guns misfired for over five minutes as the Knights clinched a 75-65 home...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas back with a bang

Filipinas back with a bang

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team made a smashing return to action and clobbered Jordan, 3-0, in its kickoff gig...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
There&rsquo;s enough time

There’s enough time

12 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is confident Filipino athletes have enough...
Sports
fbtw

The TAT experience

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
This warm, quiet, hospitable city hosted The Asian Tournament (TAT) for the second time, this time the first leg of the Winter Tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic champion Zheng hails consistency after Pan Pacific Open win

Olympic champion Zheng hails consistency after Pan Pacific Open win

15 hours ago
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen hailed her new-found consistency after capturing her third title of the year on Sunday, beating...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons stymie Falcons to enter UAAP Final 4

Maroons stymie Falcons to enter UAAP Final 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons advanced to the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with