Quiambao drops career-high 33 points as Archers clip Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 8:59pm
Kevin Quiambao (28)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao exploded for a career-high 33 points to guide the La Salle Green Archers over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 80-65, in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player finished with 33 points -- 18 coming in the first half -- to go with 12 rebounds and two assists in the rivalry matchup. 

This is the second time this season that Quiambao broke his career-high in scoring. He scored 29 points against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in a 94-87 overtime win last week.

The Green Archers thus tightened its grip on the top spot as they are now holding a 10-1 win-loss record.

La Salle led by 17 points, 73-56, with 6:09 remaining after a split from the line by Doy Dungo.

An 8-0 run by Ateneo capped by a Sean Quitevis 3-pointer cut the lead to nine, 64-73, with 3:47 remaining.

After the timeout, the Blue Eagles tightened up on defense, but Mike Phillips found a cutting Quiambao who brought the house down with a huge dunk to push the lead back to 11, 75-64.

A split from the line by Andrew Bongo on the other end made it a 10 point lead, 65-75, but a putback by Phillips and a 3-pointer by Joshua David put the icing on the cake.

David and EJ Gollena had nine markers apiece for the Taft-based squad. 

Ateneo’s Jared Bahay also had a career-high with 22 points, but he was -21 in the game. He also tallied four assists and two rebounds. 

The Blue Eagles are now holding a 3-7 win-loss record.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
