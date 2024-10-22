^

World Balance revives fan-favorite 'Freeman' line

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 4:54pm
World Balance revives fan-favorite 'Freeman' line
Known for its versatile colorways and street appeal, the Freeman is reentering the scene with three fresh color options that are sure to excite both longtime fans and new enthusiasts.

MANILA, Philippines — Wondering why the sudden change of sneakers for sports fanatics these days?

That’s because World Balance is bringing back this fan-favorite as part of their WB icons line.

Nearly a decade after it took the streets by storm in 2016, Freeman, what with its timeless design, stripes and colors, is back.

Known for its versatile colorways and street appeal, the Freeman is reentering the scene with three fresh color options that are sure to excite both longtime fans and new enthusiasts.

Even professional and amateur stars are wearing this iconic sneaker.

This launch is set to revive the nostalgia of the Freeman’s heyday. Who could forget Ryan Rems donning the Freemans and shouting "Rock n' Roll to the World," alongside other celebrities sporting the iconic sneakers? With the Freeman’s return, and the relaunch of the WB Classic line, fans are left wondering: could the comeback of other beloved models like the Endure, LiteFlex, Infantry, Freedom Elite, Odyssey, Brennan and Luxor be next?

The World Balance Freeman Neo is now available in both men's and women's sizes, offered in two timeless colorways — Neo Black and Neo White — and now comes in gumsole. 

Order online at www.worldbalance.com.ph or find them in stores.

SHOES

SNEAKERS

WORLD BALANCE
