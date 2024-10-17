^

Sports

Biñan Tatak Gel blanks ICC Negros to stay in MPVA semis race

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 3:49pm
BiÃ±an Tatak Gel blanks ICC Negros to stay in MPVA semis race

Games next Tuesday

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan)

2 p.m. - Quezon vs Bacoor

4 p.m. - Caloocan vs Biñan

MANILA, Philippines — Biñan Tatak Gel stayed on track of its semifinal bid after cruising past ICC Negros, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) Season 1 on Wednesday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna. 

Erika Jin Deloria rifled in 19 points on 18 hits and one ace as the Volley Angels leaped to 9-5 to create wider separation from their closest challengers in San Juan (6-7) and Caloocan (5-7) for the coveted fourth and last playoff seat.

Shane Carmona and Chreizel Aguilar chipped in 11 and 10 points, in Biñan’s perfect home stand after also scoring an easy 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Valenzuela Classy the other day at the same venue.

San Juan, for its part, stayed in the race with a 25-9, 25-11, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10 win against Valenzuela behind the 15 points of Gregchelle Grace Cabadin.

Chamberlaine Cuñada added 13 points as the Lady Knights wasted a 2-0 set lead before recovering in time in the decider following a comeback win against Negros, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-12, the other day.

Valenzuela (2-10) and Negros (4-9) absorbed big losses to fall at seventh and eighth place, respectively.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers withstand Tigers in OT for 5th straight win

Archers withstand Tigers in OT for 5th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers survived a spirited rally by the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, winning 94-87 in overtime...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga on verge of PBA finals return, nip Painters in Game 4

Tropang Giga on verge of PBA finals return, nip Painters in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga are now just one win away from returning to the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after eking out an 81-79...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen rout Gin Kings to tie PBA semis series at 2-2

Beermen rout Gin Kings to tie PBA semis series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
All evened up.
Sports
fbtw

Tamaraws sustain climb, smother Bulldogs

16 hours ago
Vengeful Far Eastern U waxed hot in the fourth quarter to turn back National U, 65-58, and pump more life on its Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws ward off Bulldogs for solid 2nd round start

Tamaraws ward off Bulldogs for solid 2nd round start

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws have made it two wins in a row as they thwarted the gritty National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge: Jaraula leads by 3 after stellar game

ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge: Jaraula leads by 3 after stellar game

2 hours ago
Reymon Jaraula delivered a virtuoso performance on moving day in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Thursday, turning...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Jerusalem lead Philippine sports' September achievers

Amit, Jerusalem lead Philippine sports' September achievers

2 hours ago
Lady cuemaster Rubilen Amit and boxing champ Melvin Jerusalem carried the banner in a September to remember for Filipino sportsmen...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija, Pampanga arrange MPBL semis clash

Nueva Ecija, Pampanga arrange MPBL semis clash

2 hours ago
The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards quashed Pasay's final assault to prevail, 75-72, in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series and...
Sports
fbtw
UST&rsquo;s Tounkara vows to improve on self-control amid ejection

UST’s Tounkara vows to improve on self-control amid ejection

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas’ Mo Tounkara acknowledged that he needs to “control himself” better moving forward,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with