Biñan Tatak Gel blanks ICC Negros to stay in MPVA semis race

Games next Tuesday

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan)

2 p.m. - Quezon vs Bacoor

4 p.m. - Caloocan vs Biñan

MANILA, Philippines — Biñan Tatak Gel stayed on track of its semifinal bid after cruising past ICC Negros, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) Season 1 on Wednesday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna.

Erika Jin Deloria rifled in 19 points on 18 hits and one ace as the Volley Angels leaped to 9-5 to create wider separation from their closest challengers in San Juan (6-7) and Caloocan (5-7) for the coveted fourth and last playoff seat.

Shane Carmona and Chreizel Aguilar chipped in 11 and 10 points, in Biñan’s perfect home stand after also scoring an easy 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Valenzuela Classy the other day at the same venue.

San Juan, for its part, stayed in the race with a 25-9, 25-11, 19-25, 15-25, 15-10 win against Valenzuela behind the 15 points of Gregchelle Grace Cabadin.

Chamberlaine Cuñada added 13 points as the Lady Knights wasted a 2-0 set lead before recovering in time in the decider following a comeback win against Negros, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-12, the other day.

Valenzuela (2-10) and Negros (4-9) absorbed big losses to fall at seventh and eighth place, respectively.