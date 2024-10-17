Ionescu hits game-winning 3 as New York Liberty near WNBA title

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 16: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts after hitting a game winning three point basket to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77 in Game Three of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines -- The New York Liberty are one win away from their first WNBA championship after a last-second 3-pointer by Sabrina Ionescu completed a 15-point comeback against the Minnesota Lynx, 80-77, at the Target Center in Minneapolis Thursday morning (Manila time).

With the game tied at 77 with 10.9 seconds remaining, the ball went to the hands of the sharpshooter Ionescu, who danced with her defender, Kayla McBride.

Ionescu then went to the top of the key and stepped back, aimed and fired from the logo, and found the bottom of the net with exactly a second remaining for the lead, 80-77.

A last-gasp attempt for the tie by Minnesota came too late, as the Liberty inched closer to a maiden title in the WNBA.

It was a huge win for New York, which trailed by 15 points, 28-13, early on in the first quarter.

This was a lead Minnesota held for much of the game, before Jonquel Jones hit a deuce that pushed the Liberty ahead, 74-73, for the first time since 5-4 in the first frame.

Ionescu then followed it up with a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to four, 77-73.

Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier tied the game with four straight points, giving Ionescu ample time to set the table and hit the game-winner.

A live viewing party of Game 3 was held at the Red Rhino Restaurant and Art Bar in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, through the WNBA and Blast TV partnership.

WNBA fans here at the Red Rhino in Mandaluyong explode after Sabrina Ionescu’s game-winning 3-pointer! New York Liberty grabs a 2-1 series lead in the WNBA Finals over the Minnesota Lynx, 80-77 @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/Qsy45XSeWg — Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) October 17, 2024

The Liberty will try to bring home the championship in Game 4 on Saturday morning (Manila time).