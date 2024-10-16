Tropang Giga on verge of PBA finals return, nip Painters in Game 4

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga are now just one win away from returning to the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after eking out an 81-79 decision over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in Game 4 of their best-of-seven semifinal series Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The defending champions are now up 3-1 in the series after another hard-fought contest.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson powered TNT with a solid statline of 23 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, five steals and five blocks. Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana produced 15 markers each, with the former hauling down 11 boards and the latter pulling down nine rebounds.

The two teams were kept in a tight contest late in the game, figuring in a 76-all deadlock with 3:33 left after a Hollis-Jefferson layup.

Both squads then traded misses in the next two minutes, before a 3-pointer by Nambatac pushed TNT slightly ahead, 79-76, with 1:16 to go.

On the other end, Santi Santillan connected on an and-one to tie it up anew at 79 with about 45 seconds left.

In the next possession, Hollis-Jefferson zig-zagged through the defense and found himself open for a thunderous dunk to grab the lead for good, 81-79.

Rain or Shine had several chances to tie the game or grab the upper hand, but the defense of the Tropang Giga was just too good.

Clarito had an opportunity to tie it up with a layup, but he was blocked by Hollis-Jefferson.

They were able to gain another possession, but Andrei Caracut’s 4-point shot was too strong. An offensive rebound was caromed by the Elasto Painters, and the ball found the hands of Gian Mamuyac, but he missed a layup over the outstretched arms of Hollis-Jefferson.

Clarito was able to grab the board, but he was overpowered by the import, who stole the ball as the former asked for a foul.

Hollis-Jefferson missed both free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and Clarito’s heave from way beyond came up short.

Jayson Castro produced nine points off the bench for TNT while Poy Erram had eight.

Aaron Fuller had another double-double for Rain or Shine, finishing with 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Santillan added 11 markers while Gabe Norwood had eight.

The Tropang Giga will go for the kill on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.