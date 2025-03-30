^

Headlines

'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 5:44pm
'Team grocery': House bares more names on confidential funds recipient list
The House Committee on Appropriations scrutinized the proposed P2.037-billion budget of the Office of the Vice President under Vice President Sara Duterte on Aug. 27, 2024.
HouseofRepsPH / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A House majority leader revealed new fictitious names allegedly linked to Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

In a statement on Sunday, March 30, House Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Paolo Ortega (La Union) referred to the new names as a “team grocery,” who are listed as alleged beneficiaries of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) P500 million confidential funds.

The names. The newly revealed names resemble common food items found in markets and grocery stores.

For instance, the top name on the list is "Beverly Claire Pampano," which, according to Ortega, is also the name of a widely sold fish.

Following this, another name on the list is "Mico Harina," with a surname that translates to "flour," a basic ingredient in baking.

Also included are "Patty Ting" and "Ralph Josh Bacon," which resemble burger ingredients, as well as "Sala Casim," which is similar to a pork shoulder cut commonly used in Filipino dishes like adobo and menudo, according to Ortega.

These names were submitted to the Commission on Audit. Ortega said that these alleged recipients do not match any official birth, marriage, or death records from the Philippine Statistics Authority, similar to the previously flagged recipients of the confidential funds from Duterte’s offices.

“Kung hindi sila totoong tao, nasaan napunta ang pondo?” Ortega asked in a statement.

(If they are not real people, where did the funds go?)

He added that the absence of government-issued records suggests that someone may have deliberately created the “grocery list” to allegedly misappropriate confidential funds.

Previous records related to the joint confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd), totaling P612.5 million, have shown similar questionable entries. These include names resembling snack brands, tech gadgets, and seemingly fabricated aliases.

Last week, Ortega also revealed that "Amoy Liu," "Fernan Amuy," and "Joug De Asim," collectively referred to as "Team Amoy Asim," were fictitious names reportedly listed as recipients of confidential funds from the DepEd during Duterte's tenure as secretary.

In addition to the already well-known names "Mary Grace Piattos" and "Kokoy Villamin," the list of alleged "Budol Gang" members has expanded to include "Renan Piatos," "Pia Piatos-Lim," "Xiaome Ocho," "Jay Kamote," "Miggy Mango," and five individuals all named "Dodong."

According to Ortega, of the 1,992 individuals allegedly receiving confidential funds from the OVP, a significant number lacked official records: 1,322 had no birth certificates, 1,456 had no marriage certificates, and 1,593 had no death certificates.

Earlier, House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability Chairperson Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, Third district) reported that 405 out of 677 names listed as beneficiaries of DepEd confidential funds also lacked birth records.

In February, the House of Representatives forwarded impeachment articles against the Vice President, including allegations of confidential fund misuse.

The vice president has since requested the Supreme Court to issue a temporary halt to the impeachment proceedings.

The Senate is scheduled to begin the impeachment process on June 2, with the trial expected to start on July 30.

Apart from her impeachment, three petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the confidential and intelligence funds of Duterte’s offices.

RELATED: Third petition filed vs Sara Duterte's secret funds reaches SC

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

IMPEACHMENT

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17 OFWs still in Qatar jail

17 OFWs still in Qatar jail

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Several Filipinos in Qatar were arrested and detained Friday for allegedly participating in unauthorized rallies coinciding...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte finally gets family visit

Duterte finally gets family visit

By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
On their third day in The Hague last Friday, mother-and-daughter Honeylet Avancena and Veronica, or Kitty Duterte, were finally...
Headlines
fbtw

Go commemorates Duterte birthday by visiting children battling cancer

18 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go commemorated former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday by visiting cancer patients, particularly children, at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.
Headlines
fbtw
17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest

17 Filipinos still detained in Qatar following protest

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Seventeen Filipinos remain in detention in Qatar after being arrested for participating in a suspected unauthorized political...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ready to send teams to Thailand, Myanmar

Philippines ready to send teams to Thailand, Myanmar

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Three emergency medical teams from the Philippines are ready to be sent to Myanmar and Thailand to help earthquake victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte tells supporters: Don&rsquo;t meddle in ICC case

Duterte tells supporters: Don’t meddle in ICC case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte requested his supporters to temper their emotions and refrain from commenting...
Headlines
fbtw
For Batanes tourism, less is more

For Batanes tourism, less is more

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
For the tourism industry of Batanes, less is definitely more.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Print media still credible amid fake news surge&rsquo;

‘Print media still credible amid fake news surge’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe underscored the important role of print media as a credible source of information amid online disinformat...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Hunger highest since pandemic

SWS: Hunger highest since pandemic

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The country’s hunger rate sharply increased this month, reaching its highest level since the height of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with