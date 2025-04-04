^

Headlines

Viral school Quezon City bullying case ordered investigated

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 6:35pm
Viral school Quezon City bullying case ordered investigated
High school students are seen waiting in line, catching up with their friends and classmates and enjoying their time in front of the Marikina High School in Marikina City after two years of online classes on Nov. 2, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has directed Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City on Friday, April 4, to expedite its investigation into a bullying incident that recently went viral online.

In the video, a group of students was seen surrounding a seated classmate, initially teasing her by grabbing her head before eventually dragging her to the floor and pulling her hair.

Other students were heard cursing and recording the scene, with one warning in Filipino, “No one should spread this.”

DepEd said the meeting with the School's Child Protection Committee has already been set to thoroughly investigate the bullying incident, while ensuring that “all parties are properly heard.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the bullying victim and all affected learners receive the support they need and their safety and well-being are prioritized throughout the investigation process,” DepEd Media Relations Chief Dennis Legaspi said in a statement. 

The school has also been instructed to provide the involved students with the necessary support. Legaspi noted that DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection Division offers technical assistance to educational institutions in implementing effective anti-bullying measures.

“We are also reviewing the school’s compliance with anti-bullying policies and providing additional training to staff as needed,” he added. 

What happens to young bullies?

Under the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, public and private schools offering basic and secondary education are required to implement anti-bullying policies, which include: 

  • Mechanisms for reporting and investigating incidents
  • Interventions and support, such as counseling for both victims and aggressors
  • Appropriate disciplinary actions
  • Education and awareness campaign for students and guardians

If the reported bullying is deemed to warrant criminal charges, the school principal or designated officer must notify a law enforcement agency.

Criminal liability, however, is governed by the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. Individuals under 15 are exempt from liability, while those aged 15 to 18 may be held accountable only if they can “discern” the wrongfulness of their actions.

If charged with offenses such as slander, grave threats or physical injury under the Revised Penal Code, bullies in this age group may undergo interventions, including counseling or supervised rehabilitation programs.

In cases where school administrators fail to comply with the law's requirements, DepEd can impose appropriate sanctions. 

Victims' legal recourse. For victims of bullying, they can pursue civil damages against the bully’s parents or guardians based on Article 2176 of the Civil Code. 

This includes compensation for actual damages, such as medical expenses, therapy and other related costs, as well as moral and exemplary damages.

To prevent further bullying incidents, Legaspi said it requires a unified and comprehensive approach,” where parents, teachers, students and school leaders cooperate to create a “safe and supportive environment” in schools.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) reported a high incidence of bullying in public schools across the Philippines. In the Academic Year 2022-2023, DepEd recorded 7,742 bullying incidents, with over half involving physical bullying.

Despite the passing of the anti-bullying law in 2013, historical data reveals an increase in incidents, peaking at 20,172 in 2019.

Though the numbers dropped to 11,077 in AY 2019-2020, the recent 2022-2023 figures show a concerning rise once again. EDCOM 2 believes this calls for amending the implementing rules of the anti-bullying law.

RELATED: DepEd urged to amend implementing rules for law vs bullying

— with reports from Cristina Chi

ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN

BULLYING

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos &lsquo;glad&rsquo; to help renew VP Sara and Rody&rsquo;s relationship

Marcos ‘glad’ to help renew VP Sara and Rody’s relationship

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was reportedly happy he could help mend the relationship between Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Executive officials snubbed yesterday the invitation of the Senate foreign relations committee investigating the arrest of...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC spox: Judges to decide if Duterte's surrender is unlawful

ICC spox: Judges to decide if Duterte's surrender is unlawful

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
While former President Rodrigo Duterte's camp questions the legality of his arrest by the International Criminal Court,...
Headlines
fbtw

17 jailed OFWs in Qatar released

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos detained in Qatar over an unauthorized rally in support of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte have been released, the Department of Migrant Workers said yesterday. The group of...
Headlines
fbtw
Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

Victim admission proposal submitted for Duterte trial

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
 A proposal for the victim admission process in detained former president Rodrigo Duterte’s crimes against humanity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young Filipino rights defenders forced to abandon advocacy amid online threats, red-tagging

Young Filipino rights defenders forced to abandon advocacy amid online threats, red-tagging

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Young human rights defenders in the Philippines are abandoning activism and censoring themselves online due to relentless...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
DFA confirms 3 Pinoys detained in China, calls for due process

DFA confirms 3 Pinoys detained in China, calls for due process

4 hours ago
The Philippine government has been informed of the charges against three Filipinos currently detained in China on espionage...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with