Viral school Quezon City bullying case ordered investigated

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has directed Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City on Friday, April 4, to expedite its investigation into a bullying incident that recently went viral online.

In the video, a group of students was seen surrounding a seated classmate, initially teasing her by grabbing her head before eventually dragging her to the floor and pulling her hair.

Other students were heard cursing and recording the scene, with one warning in Filipino, “No one should spread this.”

DepEd said the meeting with the School's Child Protection Committee has already been set to thoroughly investigate the bullying incident, while ensuring that “all parties are properly heard.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the bullying victim and all affected learners receive the support they need and their safety and well-being are prioritized throughout the investigation process,” DepEd Media Relations Chief Dennis Legaspi said in a statement.

The school has also been instructed to provide the involved students with the necessary support. Legaspi noted that DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection Division offers technical assistance to educational institutions in implementing effective anti-bullying measures.

“We are also reviewing the school’s compliance with anti-bullying policies and providing additional training to staff as needed,” he added.

What happens to young bullies?

Under the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, public and private schools offering basic and secondary education are required to implement anti-bullying policies, which include:

Mechanisms for reporting and investigating incidents

Interventions and support, such as counseling for both victims and aggressors

Appropriate disciplinary actions

Education and awareness campaign for students and guardians

If the reported bullying is deemed to warrant criminal charges, the school principal or designated officer must notify a law enforcement agency.

Criminal liability, however, is governed by the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006. Individuals under 15 are exempt from liability, while those aged 15 to 18 may be held accountable only if they can “discern” the wrongfulness of their actions.

If charged with offenses such as slander, grave threats or physical injury under the Revised Penal Code, bullies in this age group may undergo interventions, including counseling or supervised rehabilitation programs.

In cases where school administrators fail to comply with the law's requirements, DepEd can impose appropriate sanctions.

Victims' legal recourse. For victims of bullying, they can pursue civil damages against the bully’s parents or guardians based on Article 2176 of the Civil Code.

This includes compensation for actual damages, such as medical expenses, therapy and other related costs, as well as moral and exemplary damages.

To prevent further bullying incidents, Legaspi said it requires a unified and comprehensive approach,” where parents, teachers, students and school leaders cooperate to create a “safe and supportive environment” in schools.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) reported a high incidence of bullying in public schools across the Philippines. In the Academic Year 2022-2023, DepEd recorded 7,742 bullying incidents, with over half involving physical bullying.

Despite the passing of the anti-bullying law in 2013, historical data reveals an increase in incidents, peaking at 20,172 in 2019.

Though the numbers dropped to 11,077 in AY 2019-2020, the recent 2022-2023 figures show a concerning rise once again. EDCOM 2 believes this calls for amending the implementing rules of the anti-bullying law.

— with reports from Cristina Chi