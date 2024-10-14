^

PCU, PWU join UCAL cage league's Season 7

Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 4:25pm
PCU, PWU join UCAL cage league's Season 7
UCAL chairman Horacio Lim (far left) and Edison “Bong” Nebrija (3rd from right) pose with other officials during the press launching of the league on Monday at the Diliman College.
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines — Tougher and fiercer competition is expected as the University and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum welcomes two new schools to its growing family for its Season 7, which will formally fire off on Thursday, October 17, at Paco Arena.

Following a successful season last year where the league welcomed Manila Central University and Philippine Women’s University, UCAL is once again opening its door to Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan and WCC Aeronautics and Technological College bringing the number of member schools to 10-strong.

Host Diliman College is also one of the holdovers alongside Centro Escolar University, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, Olivarez College, Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, and University of Batangas.

“I see that UCAL is moving forward with the addition of two new schools. I think the basketball program is very good also. And it will give the other eight schools a real challenge in this department. I'm also glad that the other 8 schools are improving," said chairman Horacio Lim, who was joined by the board of trustees, the new policy board members and representatives of the 10 member schools during the season press-launch at the Diliman College-The Hub on Monday, October 14.

“I am proud to say that we are 10-strong this Season 7," added Horacio in the event also backed by Akari, Smarts Sports, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane, Hapee ToothpasteJiang Nan, Vital and Gerry’s Grill.

For the very first time, UCAL will also have its street dance competition, its own version of the cheerdance competition, formally ushering in the new season on Thursday, right after the league opening ceremony.

The men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments immediately follow suit two days after on Saturday, October 19, at the University of Batangas Gymnasium with PCU-D and UB looking to defend their titles respectively.

The basketball event kicks off in the second part of the academic calendar in January with the Scorpions gunning for three-peat before the 3x3 tournament where PCU-D is the defending champion also opens shop in April.

The men’s and women’s esports, meanwhile, are scheduled from April to May next year.

Also introduced during the launch is UCAL’s corporate social responsibility program BYNDtheGame (Beyond the Game) with JCI Manila.

For this season the champion of the men’s basketball tournament will get to support a community of their choice through activities such as basketball clinics, free legal consultation, road safety seminar and medical missions.

The program is part of the UCAL's hope to inspire more Filipino youth to engage in life enhancing activities, and in the process, molding future servant leaders.

