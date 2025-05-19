'Batang Pinoy', facility renovations to be tackled at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming Batang Pinoy National Championships and the updates on the refurbishment of the Rizal Memorial Football Field and Mindanao Civic Center are the featured topics in the resumption of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, May 20, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Officials from the Philippine Sports Commission will be on hand to make the announcement on the next host and date of the annual national youth sports competition.

The second session is all about the repair being done by E-Sports International on sports facilities such as the Rizal Memorial Football Field and Mindanao Civic Center

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann and newly elected Rep. Imelda Dimaporo (1st District, Lanao Del Norte) are expected to join the public sports program to discuss the matter.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 app ArenaPlus, the session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports.