^

Sports

Series equalizer fires up Road Warriors vs Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 2:42pm
Series equalizer fires up Road Warriors vs Tropang Giga
NLEX's Robert Bolick
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX's series-tying win against defending champion TNT is a "confidence builder" for the team moving forward, head coach Jong Uichico said.

Uichico and NLEX escaped the Tropang Giga, 93-90, in a wild finish Friday night at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex.

TNT had numerous chances to tie the game down the stretch, but the ball eventually bounced the way of the Road Warriors, who avoided a 0-2 hole in their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five quarterfinal series.

After the game, Uichico said the close win is a great morale booster for the squad.

"It's a confidence-builder for us, knowing that we can keep up with TNT who is the No. 1 team. Yun lang yun," he told reporters at the postgame press conference.

"It gives us some confidence that we've got a shot at this series. The rest is not under our control anymore. The belief that we got a shot, importante na yun e," he added.

NLEX held a five-point lead, 92-87, with 24 seconds remaining after a pair of free throws by DeQuan Jones.

In the next possession, TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was fouled. He made the first to cut the lead to four, 88-92, but missed the second and he got the offensive rebound.

The ball went to the hands of Jayson Castro, who also missed from the 4-point territory.

Again, the foreign reinforcement was able to carom the offensive board. He was then fouled from 4-point area with about three seconds remaining.

He sank the first two free throws, but missed the final two.

A split from the line by Javee Mocon iced the game, 93-90, as a Hail Mary by Glenn Khobuntin came up short.

"I don't remember. I don't remember what happened. I can't recall. All I know is it was hard. For both teams, we really had to grind for every point in every possession. Nakita naman natin yun," Uichico said.

"But we made big shots, DeQuan made big shots, Robert [Bolick] got to the paint so many things can happen. We had to do so many things in defense just for us to get ourselves in the game. The players did the best they could, they stayed in the game just enough to get this victory," he added.

Jones, for his part, said that the win showed the resiliency the team built in previous close games.

"Those experiences, they built up overtime and creates a degree of resilience and degree of poise and all of that was on display this time."

Both teams are aiming to go an step closer to the semifinals and grab the pivotal 2-1 lead when they face each other anew on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

Rose, youngest MVP in NBA, calls it a day

15 hours ago
American basketball player Derrick Rose, the youngest ever NBA star to win the Most Valuable Player award, announced his retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

Chua makes big splash in Adelaide

15 hours ago
Xiandi Chua, gold winner and record holder in the women’s long-course 200-meter backstroke of the 2023 Cambodia SEA...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

Malixi trails Korean leaders by four

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Showing she can compete against the top pros, 17-year-old Filipina amateur Rianne Malixi fired a strong three-under 69 opening...
Sports
fbtw
21st division title for Yankees

21st division title for Yankees

15 hours ago
New York star Aaron Judge belted his Major League-leading 58th home run and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers lean on Liwag&rsquo;s hot hands

Blazers lean on Liwag’s hot hands

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
St. Benilde big man Allen Liwag promised a better version of himself entering NCAA Season 100.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fajardo leads PBA BPC race

Fajardo leads PBA BPC race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo may have another feather in his decorated cap.
Sports
fbtw
Ardina sizzles with 65, trails by 2 in Arkansas

Ardina sizzles with 65, trails by 2 in Arkansas

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina dished out a scorching start in the NW Arkansas Championship, posting a brilliant six-under 65 at the Pinnacle...
Sports
fbtw
White Sox break MLB record for defeats in a season

White Sox break MLB record for defeats in a season

5 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox broke the Major League Baseball modern-era record for the most losses in one season on Friday (Saturday,...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots win by landslide

Hotshots win by landslide

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Magnolia took flight with new import Jabari Bird and clawed the equalizer on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons stake clean slate against Falcons

Maroons stake clean slate against Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
With its title redemption campaign on track, host University of the Philippines is keen on pulling away from the pack as the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with