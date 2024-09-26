^

Sports

Filipino cyclists back as Tour de Langkawi race participants

Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 1:59pm
Filipino cyclists back as Tour de Langkawi race participants

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines returns to the Le Tour de Langkawi after more than two decades of absence with six of the country’s grizzled road cyclists seeing action in the eight-stage Hors category event that starts Sunday on Langkawi Island in Malaysia.

Ronald Oranza, Marcelo Felipe, Jan Paul Morales, Junrey Navarra, Joshua Pascual and Jude Gabriel Francisco make up the Philippine National Road Team coached by Ronald Gorantes, Virgilio Espiritu and Mark John Lexer Galedo with Ric Rodriguez as team manager and Roderick Calla as mechanic.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the PhilCycling, stressed on the significance of the Tour de Langkawi as one of the most prestigious and difficult multi-stage International Cycling Union (UCI) races in Asia.

The national road team which flew is fully supported by the Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Richard Bachmann and commissioner-in-charge for cycling Walter Torres with the support of UCI continental teams Standard Insurance, 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines and Victoria Sports Pro Cycling Team to which all six riders are members.

The Philippines debuted in the Tour de Langkawi in its third edition in 1998 with the team of Victor Espiritu, Arnel Quirimit, Carlo Jazul, Enrique Domingo, Warren Davadilla and Gerardo Amar emerging as the best-placed among five Asian teams and 10th overall in the 21-team race.

But it was in 2003 when the Philippines raced as a national team last with Victor Espiritu, Quirimit and Domingo again donning the country’s colors alongside Lloyd Reynante and Merculio Ramos.

The Pagcor Casino Trade Team raced in Langkawi from 2004 to 2006 and in recent years, the country was represented by the 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines continental team in the “by invitation only” event.

Three UCI Word Teams, seven Pro Teams and Nine Continental Teams and only three national teams —Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand — make up this year’s race that ends on October 6 in Bintulu.

vuukle comment

CYCLING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Something to prove

Something to prove

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Both Justin Brownlee and Allen Durham are out to prove something in their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw
Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna

Report: PBA player Amores involved in shooting in Laguna

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
PBA player John Amores was reportedly involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna, authorities said.
Sports
fbtw
Painters rally to get past Hotshots

Painters rally to get past Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and pulled away just in time against the...
Sports
fbtw
Meralco wary of returning Devance in quarterfinals series vs Ginebra

Meralco wary of returning Devance in quarterfinals series vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The returning Joe Devance will be “another guy to worry about” for Meralco, head coach Luigi Trillo said, as the...
Sports
fbtw
Hollis-Jefferson scores 45 as Tropang Giga edge Road Warriors in series opener

Hollis-Jefferson scores 45 as Tropang Giga edge Road Warriors in series opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 34 of his 45 points in the second half to tow the TNT Tropang Giga over the NLEX Road Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go shines with 67, trails by 1 in Abema Tour

Go shines with 67, trails by 1 in Abema Tour

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Lloyd Go made a strong impression in his Abema Tour campaign, carding an impressive five-under 67 to sit just one stroke behind...
Sports
fbtw
Converge's Stockton learns from losing, earns PBA Player of the Week nod

Converge's Stockton learns from losing, earns PBA Player of the Week nod

4 hours ago
Losing so many games the previous season has toughened up Alec Stockton and the Converge FiberXers.
Sports
fbtw
Lakers ponder when LeBron James will share court with son Bronny

Lakers ponder when LeBron James will share court with son Bronny

4 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James and son Bronny are poised to become the first father-son duo on an NBA court this season,...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

JPGT Match Play pits young guns in intense matches

4 hours ago
The upcoming ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals in the 10-12 age category promises a thrilling series of intense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with