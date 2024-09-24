Evo City preps runners for 3rd ASICS Rock 'N' Roll series

MANILA, Philippines – Before the highly anticipated ASICS Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Manila in November, running enthusiasts can get a sneak peek at the fun and energy during the EVO City Front Act Run, set to take place on October 20 in Kawit, Cavite.

This fun run, featuring 5km, 10km and 21km races, is expected to draw families, friends and fitness enthusiasts alike for a celebration that merges health, fitness and music.

Online registration is currently open, with entry fees set at P1,450 for the 5km, P1,550 for the 10km, and P1,950 for the 21km race. All registrants will enjoy a package that includes a special rock & roll race shirt, finisher medals, hydration stations, bag drop services, on-course support, and other surprises. To register, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila#front-act-run.

“For the past two years, participants have loved the unique musical experience of the Rock 'N' Roll Running Series. Now, we are thrilled to introduce the EVO City Front Act Run as a teaser to our main event in November,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group.

Renowned DJ Marc Marasigan will pump up the start line with his signature electronic beats, while boom boxes along the route will keep runners energized. Additional post-race surprises await finishers in the celebration area.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the ASICS Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA, scheduled for November 24. With over 5,000 participants already signed up, the event is expected to exceed turnout expectations.

Organizers are encouraging those interested to secure their spots early, as entry fees are set to increase as the event approaches.

The main event will feature 5km, 10km, 21km and full marathon distances. Registration fees are set at P2,150 for the 5km, P2,650 for the AIA 10km, P3,500 for the 21km, and P3,950 for the marathon.

Entry includes a registration shirt, finisher’s shirt for marathon participants, finisher medals, gear bags, on-course support, and access to the finish line festival. For details, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

What sets the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series apart is its unique combination of fitness and entertainment. Runners will enjoy live music from bands, DJs, and ensembles along the course, adding a festive vibe to the race.

The event is expected to attract both Filipino and international running enthusiasts, with AIMS and World Athletics certified routes that take runners past some of Manila’s most iconic landmarks.

Starting at Luneta Park, participants will race past the National Museum, Manila City Hall, Fort Santiago and Chinatown in Binondo, giving them a chance to appreciate the city’s historical beauty.

“This race is a great opportunity to showcase the stunning landmarks of Manila, such as Jones Bridge and the Walled City of Intramuros,” said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.