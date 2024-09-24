Cardinals eye piece of lead

The Cardinals were a completely different bunch after dropping their opening-day assignment against the Blazers, scoring three straight wins including an emphatic 77-62 rout of the Letran Knights Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Resurgent Mapua shoots for a share of the lead with St. Benilde when it clashes with Lyceum of the Philippines U today in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Cardinals were a completely different bunch after dropping their opening-day assignment against the Blazers, scoring three straight wins including an emphatic 77-62 rout of the Letran Knights Friday.

While focus is on reigning MVP Clint Escamis, expect rookie big man Chris Hubilla to steal the attention again after a solid 18-point and 12-rebound effort off the bench in their last triumph.

But Mapua knows it will not be a walk in the park as it will face an LPU side also coming off a streak for an even 2-2 slate.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m.

Also eyeing to bolster their campaign are Perpetual Help and San Sebastian, which collide at 11 a.m.

The Altas hurdled the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 73-67, Saturday to join a three-team logjam at No. 3 with Letran and San Beda on 3-2 cards.

The Stags have fallen in dropping their last three assignments.