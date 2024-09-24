Fiberxers roar, soar

The FiberXers, who badly missed the playoffs of the two conferences of last season, made it four in a row to end the PBA Governors’ Cup pool play with an 89-82 disposal of Magnolia last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines — Converge is returning to the quarterfinals riding the momentum of a four-game win streak.

The FiberXers, who badly missed the playoffs of the two conferences of last season, made it four in a row to end the PBA Governors’ Cup pool play with an 89-82 disposal of Magnolia last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The victory gave the league’s youngest franchise a 6-4 card for the third seeding in Group A behind topnotcher TNT (8-2) and No. 2 Meralco (7-3). The Hotshots settled for No. 4 in this bracket at 5-5.

For getting the higher seeding, the FiberXers drew Group B’s second-ranked team, San Miguel Beer (6-4), in the best-of-five series, instead of that side’s top dog, Rain or Shine. The Hotshots, for their part, got the Elasto Painters as opponents in the next stage.

“We chopped off our goals, little parts, the first one being making the quarters. Right now we somehow got that but it doesn’t end here,” said coach Franco Atienza, whose wards have already doubled up on the franchise’s three cumulative Ws in Season 48 before heading to the quarters.

“Next would be playing the playoffs. Medyo malaking challenge ‘yun against San Miguel. We want to build on what we’re doing right. We finished strong in the elims, hopefully we carry it over and do better (in the playoffs).”

Jalen Jones produced 27 points and 12 rebounds in his matchup with Magnolia counterpart Rayvonte Rice, who had five markers and seven boards in his debut.

Justin Arana punched in 12 and 12 in a complementary role for Converge, which broke away in the second half, 48-32.

Meanwhile, the other Final 8 pairings pit Group A topnotcher TNT (8-2) versus Group B No. 4 NLEX (4-5) and Group A No. 2 Meralco (7-3) against Group B No. 3 Barangay Ginebra (6-3).

Later, George King delivered a 64-point sizzler as Blackwater closed out its campaign with a bang via a 139-118 toppling of Rain or Shine. The Bossing exited with a 5-5 slate while the E-Painters settled for 7-3 in the elims.