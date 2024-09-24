^

Fiberxers roar, soar

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Fiberxers roar, soar
The FiberXers, who badly missed the playoffs of the two conferences of last season, made it four in a row to end the PBA Governors' Cup pool play with an 89-82 disposal of Magnolia last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
MANILA, Philippines — Converge is returning to the quarterfinals riding the momentum of a four-game win streak.

The FiberXers, who badly missed the playoffs of the two conferences of last season, made it four in a row to end the PBA Governors’ Cup pool play with an 89-82 disposal of Magnolia last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The victory gave the league’s youngest franchise a 6-4 card for the third seeding in Group A behind topnotcher TNT (8-2) and No. 2 Meralco (7-3). The Hotshots settled for No. 4 in this bracket at 5-5.

For getting the higher seeding, the FiberXers drew Group B’s second-ranked team, San Miguel Beer (6-4), in the best-of-five series, instead of that side’s top dog, Rain or Shine. The Hotshots, for their part, got the Elasto Painters as opponents in the next stage.

“We chopped off our goals, little parts, the first one being making the quarters. Right now we somehow got that but it doesn’t end here,” said coach Franco Atienza, whose wards have already doubled up on the franchise’s three cumulative Ws in Season 48 before heading to the quarters.

“Next would be playing the playoffs. Medyo malaking challenge ‘yun against San Miguel. We want to build on what we’re doing right. We finished strong in the elims, hopefully we carry it over and do better (in the playoffs).”

Jalen Jones produced 27 points and 12 rebounds in his matchup with Magnolia counterpart Rayvonte Rice, who had five markers and seven boards in his debut.

Justin Arana punched in 12 and 12 in a complementary role for Converge, which broke away in the second half, 48-32.

Meanwhile, the other Final 8 pairings pit Group A topnotcher TNT (8-2) versus Group B No. 4 NLEX (4-5) and Group A No. 2 Meralco (7-3) against Group B No. 3 Barangay Ginebra (6-3).

Later, George King delivered a 64-point sizzler as Blackwater closed out its campaign with a bang via a 139-118 toppling of Rain or Shine. The Bossing exited with a 5-5 slate while the E-Painters settled for 7-3 in the elims.

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

Philippines chessers slow down with loss to Georgia

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines saw its hope for a best finish nipped in the bid after falling to Georgia, 2.5-1.5, in the 10th and penultimate...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

Filipinas scoop up gold in Chess Olympiad group

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Shania Mendoza, Janelle Mae Frayna, Jodilyn Fronda and Ruelle Canino all prevailed across all four boards to power the Filipnas...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

Maroons rip Tams; Warriors shock Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Host University of the Philippines breezed past winless Far Eastern U, 69-58, to stay unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals eye extended streak, share of lead

Cardinals eye extended streak, share of lead

8 hours ago
Resurgent Mapua shoots for a share of the lead with College of St. Benilde as it clashes with Lyceum of the Philippines University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

Evangelista, Santor win MOS honors

1 hour ago
Junior standouts Aishel Evangelista of Betta Caloocan Swim Team and Patricia Mae Santor emerged the Most Outstanding Swimmers...
Sports
fbtw
Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

Top jungolfers clash in ICTSI match play

1 hour ago
After a nationwide campaign under grueling conditions, 63 of the country’s top young golfers battle it out in the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Active rest&rsquo; for Suarez

‘Active rest’ for Suarez

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
There’s no stopping Charly Suarez’ bandwagon as the newly-crowned WBO International superfeatherweight champion...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen says 'silly' swearing row could hasten F1 exit

Verstappen says 'silly' swearing row could hasten F1 exit

11 hours ago
World champion Max Verstappen on Sunday described his punishment for swearing as "silly" and threatened the row could hasten...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
