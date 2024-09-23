Smart Omega enters playoffs as upsets mark MPL PH Season 14

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Omega is the third team to secure a playoff spot in the 14th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines after ending Week 6 with a 2-0 sweep of TNC.

The win gives Smart Omega a 7-4 standing and brings the team to third place.

Week 6 was a roller coaster for MLBB fans, with underdogs Blacklist International and Aurora taking down champion teams Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid Philippines, respectively, via sweeps.

Blacklist International then set a winning streak, defeating RSG Philippines, 2-0, to boost its chances for a playoffs spot as the raiders went winless during the weekend.

Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid Philippines were able to bounce back to close out Week 6 with a win, sweeping RSG Philippines and Smart Omega, respectively, while Fnatic ONIC Philippines went 10-0 after dismantling TNC in their lone game of the week.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Fnatic ONIC Philippines still stands atop the standings with 10-0. Not too far behind are Falcons AP Bren (8-3) and Smart Omega (7-4), with all three teams already assured a playoffs spot. Inching closer to the playoffs are Aurora (6-4) and Team Liquid Philippines (5-5) at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

RSG Philippines (3-7) and Blacklist International (3-8) are tied at 3 points, with RSG just ahead in game difference. Meanwhile, TNC (0-11) has yet to win a series this season but still has a chance to delay elimination if it wins all of its remaining matches.

The regular season continues next Friday, September 27, with Team Liquid Philippines against RSG Philippines at 5 p.m., followed by Aurora against TNC at 7:30 p.m.