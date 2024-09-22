Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage swimmers Aishel Evangelista and Patricia Cantor continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. Go Full Speedo Swim Series Long Course Swimming Meet Leg 1 on Sunday.

Evangelista topped the boys' 14-yrs-old 200m Individual Medley and 50m breaststroke, clocking 2:18.45 and 33.38 seconds, respectively, to increase his gold medal haul in the meet to four.

On Saturday, he topped the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke divisions.

Santor, for her part, bagged her third gold medal in the meet after finishing first in the girls’ 200m individual medley with a time of 2:31.22.

She previously reigned the 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle on opening day.

Nicola Queen Diamante, Makoto Nakamura and Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig also won their second gold medals in the meet.

Grade 9 student Diamante won the gold in the girls’ 50m backstroke with a time of 32.76 seconds after previously topping the girls’ 13 year old 100m freestyle (1:07.48) The 18-year-old Talosig had a first place finish in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:33.32 after a 100m freestyle triumph (1:01.80).

The 11-year-old Makoto topped the 200m individual medley (2:45.64) and 50m breaststroke (40.27).

Other winners in the morning session are Findlay Mackenzie in the boys 11-yrs old 200m IM (2:42.47); Shoichi Tao (12 yrs, 2:37.04); Ethan Elimos (13-yrs, 2:28.88); Jamen Bersamin (15-yrs, 2:26.00); Shiblon Montera (16-yrs., 2:28.87); Albert Jose Amaro (17-yrs., 2:16.25); Nimrod Montero (18-yrs., 2:20.56); John Ambrocio (19-over, 2:16.51); Alice Mamaat in the girls 12-yrs-old 200IM (2:49.52); Sandy Martin (13-yrs., 2:48.45); Krystal David (14-yrs, 2:41.58); Kristine Jane Uy (15-yrs, 2:38.61); Anaia Mikaela Lim (17-yrs., 2:41.86); Jindsy Dasion (19-over, 2:33.32); Paul Vincent Ocampo in the boys 11-yrs-old 50m breast (39.84); Calix Boletche (12-yrs., 38.17); Mark Cimini (13-yrs, 36.69); Matt Nerison (15-yrs., 33.07); Keane Payuran (16-yrs., 33.70); Ashby Canlas (17-yrs., 31.12); Rafael Ole (18-yrs, 32.35); and Julian De Borja (19-over, 30-67).