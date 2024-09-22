^

Sports

Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 2:41pm
Evangelista, Cantor add to medal hauls in Speedo swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage swimmers Aishel Evangelista and Patricia Cantor continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. Go Full Speedo Swim Series Long Course Swimming Meet Leg 1 on Sunday.

Evangelista topped the boys' 14-yrs-old 200m Individual Medley and 50m breaststroke, clocking 2:18.45 and 33.38 seconds, respectively, to increase his gold medal haul in the meet to four.

On Saturday, he topped the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke divisions.

Santor, for her part, bagged her third gold medal in the meet after finishing first in the girls’ 200m individual medley with a time of 2:31.22.

She previously reigned the 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle on opening day.

Nicola Queen Diamante, Makoto Nakamura and Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig also won their second gold medals in the meet.

Grade 9 student Diamante won the gold in the girls’ 50m backstroke with a time of 32.76 seconds after previously topping the girls’ 13 year old 100m freestyle (1:07.48) The 18-year-old Talosig had a first place finish in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:33.32 after a 100m freestyle triumph (1:01.80).

The 11-year-old Makoto topped the 200m individual medley (2:45.64) and 50m breaststroke (40.27).

Other winners in the morning session are Findlay Mackenzie in the boys 11-yrs old 200m IM (2:42.47); Shoichi Tao (12 yrs, 2:37.04); Ethan Elimos (13-yrs, 2:28.88); Jamen Bersamin (15-yrs, 2:26.00); Shiblon Montera (16-yrs., 2:28.87); Albert Jose Amaro (17-yrs., 2:16.25); Nimrod Montero (18-yrs., 2:20.56); John Ambrocio (19-over, 2:16.51); Alice Mamaat in the girls 12-yrs-old 200IM (2:49.52); Sandy Martin (13-yrs., 2:48.45); Krystal David (14-yrs, 2:41.58); Kristine Jane Uy (15-yrs, 2:38.61); Anaia Mikaela Lim (17-yrs., 2:41.86); Jindsy Dasion (19-over, 2:33.32); Paul Vincent Ocampo in the boys 11-yrs-old 50m breast (39.84); Calix Boletche (12-yrs., 38.17); Mark Cimini (13-yrs, 36.69); Matt Nerison (15-yrs., 33.07); Keane Payuran (16-yrs., 33.70); Ashby Canlas (17-yrs., 31.12); Rafael Ole (18-yrs, 32.35); and Julian De Borja (19-over, 30-67).

vuukle comment

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blue Eagles break into win column

Blue Eagles break into win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles finally tallied a win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, holding on against the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

19 hours ago
Heavyweights will collide on September 28 as the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) makes its first stop at the...
Sports
fbtw
Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

Sadorra slays another super GM in Budapest

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra caught another big fish in super GM A.R. Saleh Salem to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown

Dubois destroys Joshua to retain IBF world heavyweight crown

6 hours ago
Daniel Dubois retained his IBF world heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua in an all-British...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers regain form; Eagles end drought

Tigers regain form; Eagles end drought

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
It did not take long for Santo Tomas to barge back into the winner’s column.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blackwater outplays SMB

Blackwater outplays SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
As long as the door remains open, Blackwater would continue knocking.
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem, Castillo predict KO

Jerusalem, Castillo predict KO

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Mexican challenger Luis Castillo is just as confident as WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem that he’ll win...
Sports
fbtw
Jahns nails first PGT title

Jahns nails first PGT title

16 hours ago
Keanu Jahns fended off strong challenges from Rupert Zaragosa and Randy Garalde to claim a long-awaited Philippine Golf Tour...
Sports
fbtw
MMA Manila Open set at Marriott

MMA Manila Open set at Marriott

16 hours ago
The first Asian Mixed Martial Arts Manila Open hosted by the newly-formed Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with