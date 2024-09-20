Dionisio drops 30 points as Hotshots rout Batang Pier to enter quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- Aris Dionisio waxed hot from beyond the arc to help the Magnolia Hotshots clinch a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the expense of the NorthPort Batang Pier, 110-94, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila Friday.

With both teams playing without imports, Dionisio stood out, finishing with a career-high 30 points and hitting a franchise-record nine 3-pointers, which was enough to give the Hotshots a huge separation from the gritty Batang Pier.

The win gave Magnolia and the Converge FiberXers quarterfinal berths as NorthPort was ultimately eliminated from playoff contention.

After trailing by as much as 26 points in the third quarter, 81-55, NorthPort was able to mount a comeback and slowly nip away the lead.

The Batang Pier were still trailing by 24, 81-105, after an and-one play by Zavier Lucero with 2:55 remaining.

But a 13-0 NorthPort run capped by a deuce by Allyn Bulanadi cut the lead to just 11, 94-105, with 1:02 remaining.

A pair of free throws by Paul Lee kept the distance, 107-94, before Dionisio punched in a right corner triple to put the game completely out of reach and set the final score.

After the game, the lefty sharpshooter said he just aims to help his team.

“Ako naman hindi ko iniisip ang mga ganoong achievements. Basta ang tinatanim ko lang sa isip ko na kailangan makatulong ako sa game every game and iniisip ko pa kung ano pa ang kulang ko para maitulong ko sa team,” Dionisio said.

Lucero had a double-double performance of 16 markers, 12 boards, four blocks, two assists and a steal, while Joseph Eriobu and Calvin Abueva chipped in 13 and 12, respectively, for Magnolia.

Arvin Tolentino paced NorthPort with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists to go with three blocks and a steal. Damie Cuntapay and Jio Jalalon added 13 and 11.

After Friday’s win, Magnolia rose to 5-4 in the season, tied with Converge for the third spot of Group A.

The two squads will battle it out for the coveted third spot in their final elimination game on Monday at the same venue.