Sports

Cardinals swoop down on Knights for solo 2nd

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 5:57pm
Cardinals swoop down on Knights for solo 2nd
Mapua's Clint Escamis
NCAA

Games Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. – EAC vs UPHSD

2:30 p.m. – San Beda vs JRU

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua displayed its defensive spunk as it took Letran out of its comfort zone with a 77-62 victory Friday to seize solo second spot in NCAA Season 100 at the Filioil EcoOil Arena.

The 2023 runners up threw the defensive gauntlet that stymied the Knights from unleashing their run-and-gun type of game in claiming their third straight victory after an opening-day loss.

The result also kept Mapua in striking distance with unbeaten solo leader College of St. Benilde (4-0), the same team that handed the former its lone setback of the season.

Rookie Chris Hubilla, who finally found a home in Mapua after brief stops with University of the Philippines and Letran, had his career performance in Cardinals uniform yet with 18 points and 12 rebounds that helped propel his team to victory.

“Sabi ko ito na hinintay ko, nagpalipat-ipat ako ngayon nakakuha ako ng team na alam ko magagamit talent ko,” said Hubilla.

The Knights dropped from a share of No. 2 to a six-team logjam at No. 3 with 2-2 records.

It included Lyceum of the Philippines University, which went to Mclaude Guadana and John Barba in overtime as it eked out a come-from-behind 90-86 win over Arellano U.

Barba exploded for 25 points while Guadana chipped in 12 but they wreaked havoc mostly in OT where they combined for all of their team’s 11 points that sealed the Pirates their second win in a row after stumbling to a 0-2 start.

Gyle Montano scattered 17 points, including a big three-pointer late in regulation that helped force the extra period.

It was another sorry defeat for the Chiefs, who appeared in control late and even owned an 11-point edge — their biggest of the game — before eventually imploding in the end to fall to 0-4.

It didn’t help that the Chiefs bricked 13 of the 23 free throws they took, including some in the clutch when they blew a chance from putting the Pirates away.

The scores:

First Game

LPU 90 – Barba 25, Montaño 17, Guadaña 12, Peñafiel 11, Villegas 10, Daileg 8, Cunanan 3, Pallingayan 2, Aviles 2, Moralejo 0, Cunanay 0, Colian 0, Panelo 0, Gordon 0

Arellano University 86 – Vinoya 22, Valencia 18, Ongotan 13, Miller 11, Geronimo 10, Libang 4, Borromeo 2, Camay 2, Hernal 2, Capulong 1, Estacio 1, Acop 0, Abiera 0, Espiritu 0

Quarterscores: 27-19; 45-44; 57-63; 79-79 (OT); 90-86

Second Game

Mapua 77 – Hubilla 18, Cuenco 13, Mangubat 13, Escamis 12, Recto 8, Bancale 7, Jabonete 4, Concepcion 2, Igliane 0, Agemenyi 0, Ryan 0, Pantaleon 0

Letran 62 – Estrada 19, Javillonar 11, Montecillo 9, Cuajao 7, Monje 4, Dimaano 3, Go 3, Jumao-As 3, Delfino 2, Miller 1, Nunag 0, Pradella 0, Tagotongan 0, Santos 0, Balilinng 0

Quarterscores: 14-8; 38-28; 55-40; 77-62

BASKETBALL

NCAA
