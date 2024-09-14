^

Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 10:39pm
Scotty Hopson (32)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Another day, another Scotty Hopson 4-point game winner.

Scotty Hopson swooped in and saved the day for Converge, sinking a 4-pointer with time winding down to tow the FiberXers past the Terrafirma Dyip, 100-99, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila Saturday.

Hopson, who also won it for Converge via a quad-shot against the TNT Tropang Giga about three weeks ago, did the same against the winless Dyip.

The FiberXers trailed by nine, 83-92, with 4:27 remaining after a pair of free throws by Antonio Hester.

Bryan Andrade then sank a 3-pointer on the other end to cut it to six, 86-92, before Schonny Winston sizzled.

Winston made it a four-point deficit, 88-92, after Stanley Pringle answered with a triple to go up by seven, 95-88.

The guard went shot for shot against Terrafirma and scored 10 points in three minutes to make it a one point lead, 96-97, with 16 seconds remaining.

Kevin Ferrer found the bottom of the net in his two free throws with six ticks left to push it to three, 99-96.

After a timeout, Hopson received the ball and hoisted up a drifting jumper from the 4-point right wing, which connected to give them the lead.

Hester, then, missed a floater over the outstretched arms of Hopson and Alec Stockton as time expired.

Winston paced Converge with 19 points, 13 coming in the final period, to go with seven rebounds. Hopson finished with 18, while Stockton had 15.

Justin Arana and Bryan Santos added 13 apiece.

Hester spearheaded the Dyip with 298 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Paolo Hernandez and Andreas Cahilig backstopped with 15 each.

The FiberXers rose to solo fourth in Group A play with a 4-4 win-loss record. Terrafirma dropped to 0-8.



CONVERGE

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
