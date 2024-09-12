^

STAR's Ulanday gets fresh term as Collegiate Press Corps president

Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 5:06pm
STAR's Ulanday gets fresh term as Collegiate Press Corps president
Newly elected officers of the Collegiate Press Corps (from left): Abby Toralba (Malaya), JR Isaga (Rappler), UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, John Bryan Ulanday (The STAR), Justin Kenneth Carandang (GMA News Online), Luisa Morales (One Sports), Mark Escarlote (Daily Tribune), Lance Agcaoili (Inquirer.net) and Bea Micaller (GMA News Online).

MANILA, Philippines – John Bryan Ulanday of The STAR has been reelected president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2024-25 athletic season, comprising the just-started UAAP Season 87 and NCAA Season 100. 

Ulanday will be serving his second consecutive term at the helm of the unified organization covering the country’s major collegiate leagues after being voted by the members of print and online media during the general assembly and election on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

John Remil Isaga of Rappler was elected Vice President for UAAP, while GMA News Online's Justin Kenneth Carandang was voted as Vice President for NCAA.

One Sports' Luisa Morales is the Vice President for Internal Affairs, as Abby Toralba of Malaya Business Insight returns as Secretary for the second straight year.

Making up this year's Board of Directors are Theodore Jurado of People's Journal, Manila Standard's Peter Atencio, Bea Micaller of GMA News Online, Inquirer.net's Lance Agcaoili and Daily Tribune's Mark Escarlote. 

CPC, previously the separate UAAP and NCAA Press Corps before its unification in 2022 under a single umbrella, introduced breakthrough projects in Ulanday’s first year at the helm. 

Among those were the inclusion of standouts from men’s volleyball and women’s basketball in the Annual Awards Night and Players of the Week honors for the first time as well as the historic CPC Outreach Program that provided aid to a bevy of orphans in Manila — with a big help from both UAAP and NCAA officials and coaches. 

And there is no stopping this year as the CPC adds a trail-blazing Power Rankings list for UAAP and NCAA teams on a weekly basis built on thoroughly-crafted criteria. 

The CPC will also revive the sportswriting workshop and contest for campus media to help in honing the country’s future writers. 

Backed by Discovery Suites and Tinapayan Festival as minor sponsors, the CPC also plans to include a Super Six award for collegiate volleyball in next year’s Awards Night to serve as the counterpart of the staple Mythical Team in basketball.

Meanwhile, former presidents Randolph Leongson of Cignal, Norman Lee Benjamin Riego of Spin.ph, Joey Villar of The STAR and Camille B. Naredo of ABS-CBN News will serve as advisers of the esteemed group covering the collegiate sports beat.

NCAA

UAAP
