Golden Stags rally past Knights

Rookie coach Arvin Bonleon and the ambitious Stags made sure they would not be left unnoticed again, with the Stags clawing back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to stunning the Letran Knights, 91-84, yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian never got a single mention when media men asked all participating coaches who they think are the teams to beat in NCAA Season 100 Basketball during the tournament launch a few days ago.

Rookie coach Arvin Bonleon and the ambitious Stags made sure they would not be left unnoticed again, with the Stags clawing back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to stunning the Letran Knights, 91-84, yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Rafael Are presided over the fourth-period uprising by dropping 10 of his 30-point sizzler in that critical stretch that saw the Stags fight back from 12 down and go on to steal the game.

Are’s fourth-quarter brilliance caught Letran by surprise.

Later, King Gurtiza stepped up in overtime as Emilio Aguinaldo College topped Arellano U, 87-80.