Bolts whip importless Hotshots

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2024 | 12:00am
San Miguel's Shabazz Muhammad
MANILA, Philippines — With Magnolia’s new import Shabazz Muhammad watching helplessly on the bench, Meralco went to work and extracted a second W at the expense of the Hotshots.

The Allen Durham-reinforced Bolts pounded on all-Filipino Magnolia through all of 48 minutes en route to an 82-74 repeat victory over their Group A opponents in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

As it scored a follow-up to its 99-94 verdict over Magnolia in the first round of group play, reigning Philippine Cup titlist Meralco stretched its streak to four games and seized the solo lead at 5-1 overall.

The Hotshots saw their two-game roll snapped and slipped to 3-3 on a night Muhammad was forced to sit out after failing to secure FIBA transfer clearance in time for the road game at the packed Panabo Multi-Purpose Gym.

Muhammad, the balik import formerly of San Miguel Beer who fired a 57-point sizzler against Meralco in 2022, replaced Glenn Robinson III.

Though Durham had no foreign counterpart, the Bolts’ locals saw to it the three-time Best Import awardee didn’t have to carry the bulk of work.

Chris Newsome fired 21 markers with eight rebounds and three assists while Bong Quinto shot 16 to ease the burden on Durham, who finished with 15 points and the same number of rebounds. Chris Banchero added 10 and rookie CJ Cansino chipped in six, all in the fourth, as the Bolts pulled through without injured mainstays Allein Maliksi, Aaron Black, Cliff Hodge, Raymond Almazan and Norbert Torres.

The Bolts unleashed an 8-0 closing barrage in the second canto to seize control, 39-30. They extended their lead to a high of 13 at 60-47 then banked on Durham, Newsome, Quinto and Banchero for the finishing job amid Magnolia’s late uprising.

Zav Lucero and Mark Barroca took the cudgels for the Hotshots with 14 and 12, respectively.

