Bruce, Guce stay in hunt; Hoey surges late

Sam Bruce is a three-time All-Conference, four-time WGCA Academic All American, Seattle University Athlete of the Year, and the first Filipina nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Bruce continued to showcase her consistency and resolve with a second straight 68 on Friday (Saturday Manila time) to remain firmly in the hunt for a breakthrough win at the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course.

Starting the day tied for 14th, Bruce leaned on a hot frontside stretch and a resilient finish to post a 33-35 card for a two-day total of 136, moving into a share of seventh place, just two shots off the joint leaders.

Winner of the kickoff leg of this year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Pradera Verde, Bruce opened with a birdie on No. 1 and picked up steam with a hat-trick of birdies from No. 6 to 8. Though she dropped shots on the ninth and 12th, she regained momentum with a clutch birdie on the par-5 closing hole.

Bruce now sits just behind co-leaders Minori Nagano, Valery Plata and Liqi Zeng, who posted matching 134s with rounds of 65-68-69, respectively.

Amari Avery, Riley Rennell and Hailee Cooper are one shot back at 135, while Bruce is tied with several others at 136 heading into the third round of the 72-hole Epson Tour event.

Two-time Epson Tour winner Clariss Guce also kept herself in contention. Despite an even-par 71, her opening-round 66 ensured a 137 aggregate, putting her at joint ninth alongside first-round leader Sophia Popov, who faltered with a 73 after a sparkling 64, and Sophia Schubert, who carded a 72 following a 65.

However, it wasn’t a good day for all of the ICTSI-backed contingent. Dottie Ardina, a seasoned Olympian, missed the cut after failing to recover from an opening-round 72. Her 73 on Friday included just one birdie against three bogeys, leaving her at 145, two strokes shy of the cutoff.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard, while Tomi Arejola also bowed out after a second-round 74 for a 146 total.

Meanwhile, over on the PGA Tour, Filipino Rico Hoey pulled off a late rally to make the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina, also on Friday.

Hoey appeared in danger of missing the weekend rounds after a shaky front nine 37. But the University of Southern California alum and former Philippine national team standout turned it around with a composed stretch at the back.

After stringing five straight pars, he birdied the par-5 15th, added another on the 16th, and closed with a third consecutive birdie on No. 18 to salvage a 70 for a two-day aggregate of 139.

Though still well off the pace in a tie for 45th, Hoey's late-round surge could serve as a springboard for a weekend climb.

At the top of the leaderboard, Cristobal del Solar matched Mackenzie Hughes at 10-under 132 following rounds of 67 and 69, respectively.

They Danny Walker (67), Harry Higgs (66), Nick Watney (67), Will Chandler (69), and Davis Shore (66), all pooled 133 totals, one stroke off the joint leaders.