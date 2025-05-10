^

Sports

Pagdanganan falls short as Korda powers into joint lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 10, 2025 | 11:56am
Pagdanganan falls short as Korda powers into joint lead
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Founders Cup presented by US Virgin Islands 2025 at the Bradenton Country Club on February 07, 2025 in Bradenton, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid to make the weekend rounds at the Mizuho Americas Open ended in heartbreak after another late-round stumble saw her miss the cut by a single stroke, even as world No. 1 Nelly Korda surged into a share of the lead halfway through the $3-million LPGA event in Jersey City, New Jersey on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Pagdanganan, who opened with an impressive 70 at the Liberty National Golf Club, appeared poised to stay above the projected one-over-par cutline after navigating the back nine, the frontside of her game, with a steady even-par 36 under grey skies. She then reeled off four straight pars on the front side to remain on track.

However, disaster struck at the par-4 No. 5, where a costly double bogey pulled her below the line. She momentarily redeemed herself with a birdie on the par-5 sixth, only to falter again with a bogey on the par-5 eighth, ultimately settling for a two-over 74 and a 144 total.

The narrow miss left the ICTSI-backed shotmaker among several big-name casualties, including Brooke Henderson (71-144), Ingrid Lindblad (72-144), Ayaka Furue (73-144), Allisen Corpuz (71-145), Sei Young Kim (77-151), and even defending U.S. Women’s Open champion and fellow ICTSI stalwart Yuka Saso (78-156).

Saso, gearing up for her US Women’s Open title defense in three weeks, struggled to find any rhythm while grouped with the world’s top two players, Korda and Atthaya Thitikul.

She opened her second round with a brutal bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch from No. 10, and three straight bogeys from 14 to 16 compounded the slide. Though she clawed back with birdies on Nos. 18 and 2, another dropped shot on No. 5 capped a 42-36 card for a disappointing second straight over-par round.

In stark contrast, Korda once again proved why she’s the top-ranked player in the world. After consecutive bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 negated early birdies on 11 and 14, she stormed back with a birdie blitz on Nos. 1, 5, 6 and 8 to card a four-under 68 and move into a share of the lead at eight-under 136.

Joining her at the top were Somi Lee of Korea and Andrea Lee, who fired rounds of 67 and 68, respectively. The trio holds a one-stroke edge over first-round leader Atthaya Thitikul, who struggled to replicate her flawless opening 64 and slipped back with a 73.

Thitikul is now tied at 137 with Stephanie Kyriacou (69), Jenny Bae (70), Carlota Ciganda (70), Julia Lopez Ramirez (70), and Celine Boutier (71) heading into what promises to be a thrilling weekend showdown.

Just a shot behind are Hira Naveed, Kristen Gillman, and Yealimi Noh at 138, while a tightly packed leaderboard sees another wave of contenders lurking within striking distance, setting the stage for a high-stakes moving day battle.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee good to go for Asia Cup

Brownlee good to go for Asia Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Officials expect Justin Brownlee to be good to go – eligibility-wise and health-wise – for the...
Sports
fbtw
Ildefonso&rsquo;s way

Ildefonso’s way

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
The brood of retired two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Danny Ildefonso has always been exposed to basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Suarez vows all-out war

Suarez vows all-out war

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Charly Suarez calls himself the King’s Warrior, a testament of his faith as a devout Christian.
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Timberwolves launch probe after fan's 'racially charged' abuse

NBA: Timberwolves launch probe after fan's 'racially charged' abuse

4 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves have launched an investigation after a fan was accused of making racially charged comments at Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love &ndash; basketball
brandSpace

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love – basketball

8 days ago
Pacquiao said that he first fell in love with the sport back in his humble beginnings in Sarangani Province.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mitchell magic as Cavs down Pacers

Mitchell magic as Cavs down Pacers

3 hours ago
 Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 126-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff holds nerve to join Sabalenka in Italian Open third round

Gauff holds nerve to join Sabalenka in Italian Open third round

4 hours ago
Coco Gauff survived a scare at this year's Italian Open, coming back from a set down to beat qualifier Victoria Mboko...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa check skid vs Dyip

Tropa check skid vs Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
For the first time in Season 49, TNT, the reigning PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup kings, put together...
Sports
fbtw
Brahmans bag UCAL 3x3 crown

Brahmans bag UCAL 3x3 crown

14 hours ago
University of Batangas outlasted Philippine Women’s University, 21-16, in a duel of surprised finalists in the 2nd UCAL-PGFLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with