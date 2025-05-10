Cebuano tennis bets to strut stuff at Lapu-Lapu juniors tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu’s rising junior tennis stars are poised to make a powerful statement as they take center stage in the highly anticipated Lapu-Lapu City National Junior Tennis Championships, which kicks off May 12 at the Lapu-Lapu City courts in Cebu.

The five-day Group 2 tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and part of the long-running Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) national circuit, has drawn nearly 200 players across nine age-group divisions for boys and girls. With valuable ranking points at stake, the event promises intense competition and opportunities for breakout performances.

Etha Nadine Seno leads the charge in the girls’ 14-and-under division as the top seed, aiming for a potential finals showdown against the in-form Kathlyn Bugna. Bugna, currently the circuit’s most dominant player, has consistently ruled both the 14-and-U and 16-and-U divisions in recent months, and now eyes another crown to her growing collection.

However, Bugna’s road to the title may be anything but easy. The 32-player draw includes strong challengers such as Theriz Zapatos, Sabrina Aldeguer, Abby Joy Castigador, Kate Chavez and Ninna Orlanes, all eager to upset the tournament favorite in the event, part of nationwide grassroots tennis initiative spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

In the girls’ 16-and-U bracket, Isobel Alipo-on enters as the top seed, with Besper Zapatos (No. 2), Clodyn Co (No. 3), and Cyndea Manalo (No. 4) rounding out a strong top four. Bugna, although unranked in this division, remains a dangerous wildcard capable of disrupting the draw.

The girls’ 18-and-U category also promises thrilling action, with Gesellyn Constancio, Besper Zapatos, Mae Parangan and Lisbeth Calva emerging as the leading contenders. However, with a compact 16-player field, upsets are expected to be a defining feature of this premier division of the tournament backed by Universal Tennis, Dunlop, and ICON Golf & Sports.

On the boys’ side, the 18-and-U category will feature top players Antonio Ng Jr., Rizzjun Labindao, Chad Cuizon and Paul Verallo in a tightly contested battle for supremacy. Labindao also spearheads the 16-and-U division, which includes notable names such as Anthony Espinosa, Kenji Kua, and Andrian Rodriguez.

The boys’ 14-and-U class will see Kenji Kua trying to hold off strong challengers like Phine Billones, Chris Villarin, and Ciaran Alipo-on.

Meanwhile, in the wide-open 12-and-U category, the likes of Joshua Ausan, Blaze Sotto, Anselm dela Cruz, and Blake Aroma will vie for the title.

Seno also headlines the girls’ 12-and-U group alongside Chavez, Loren Nocos and Castigador. Ausan and Niño Jopia will also duel it out in the 10-and-U unisex category, promising to bring youthful energy and competitive fire to the courts.