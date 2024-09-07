5150 Triathlon Dapitan draws 400 bets

The awards will honor athletes not only for their outstanding physical achievements but also for their embodiment of resilience, perseverance and national pride – values closely tied to the country’s rich history of heroism.

DAPITAN City, Philippines — More than 400 athletes from 12 countries will embody the spirit of heroism here tomorrow for the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan and the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint in Zamboanga del Norte.

Both events, set against the cultural and historical backdrop of Dapitan City, promise a thrilling mix of competition and celebration, especially with the prestigious Bagong Bayani awards.

The awards will honor athletes not only for their outstanding physical achievements but also for their embodiment of resilience, perseverance and national pride – values closely tied to the country’s rich history of heroism.

The Olympic-style 5150 event features a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and a 10km run in the men’s and women’s divisions.