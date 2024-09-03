NILAD Business Club golf tourney slated at Villamor

MANILA, Philippines – A day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and giving back are in store in NILAD Business Club’s 2024 annual golf tournament on October 24 at the Villamor Air Base Golf Club.

A highlight of NILAD Business Club's calendar, the tourney brings together members, corporate sponsors and golf enthusiasts for a day of fun, camaraderie and fundraising for the needy.

All proceeds will directly support the club's moving community outreach programs, including medical and dental missions for adopted schools and communities.

Entry fee is P4,500, inclusive of green fees, meals, raffle entries and giveaways.

For more information and for registration, contact Jason Leonardo at mobile no. 09209778327.