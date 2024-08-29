^

Sports

'He's now Michael Jhonard': Jordan-esque Clarito stars for Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 1:20pm
'He's now Michael Jhonard': Jordan-esque Clarito stars for Rain or Shine
Jhonard Clarito of Rain or Shine
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- From De Ocampo Memorial College, at guard, 6-foot-2, “Michael Jhonard”.

In a battle of undefeated teams on Thursday evening, Jhonard Clarito led the way for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters against the NLEX Road Warriors.

Clarito had a near-perfect game, pacing the Elasto Painters with 24 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting from the field.

He also recorded a +- of +37 in a game where Rain or Shine trailed by as much as 21 points, 45-24, in the second quarter before turning things around in the final two frames.

After the game, head coach Yeng Guiao lauded Clarito for his flawless game, baring that the team is now calling him “Michael Jhonard,” a play on one of the best basketball players ever, Michael Jordan.

“He is now Michael Jhonard. We now call him Michael Jhonard,” Guiao told reporters in Filipino after the win.

The fiery coach underscored just how hardworking the recently crowned Most Improved Player is in practice.

“He is really deserving because he works hard in practice, and even if you shout at him, curse at him, he will not be bothered. His efforts are bearing fruit, and the group really supports him,” he added.

With Rain or Shine trailing by 16, 24-40, at the end of the first quarter, Clarito scored nine points in the second frame that sparked the Elasto Painters.

He also scored seven in the third quarter, which saw Rain or Shine completely flip the script and take a double-digit advantage of their own.

And with NLEX cutting the lead to seven, 102-95, Clarito made huge plays to keep the Road Warriors at bay, including a breakaway layup with less than two minutes remaining off a steal to grab a 119-103 lead.

Clarito, for his part, tipped his hat to the team.

“I am just improving on my defense and my outside shooting. I have a lot lacking in my game and I am working these out in every practice,” the swingman said.

“And, I am lucky to have my teammates, credits to them. Without them, and without my coaches, I could not get here,” he added.

With Rain or Shine’s win, they are now the lone undefeated team in the PBA.

“This is a big thing to have a good start, because [last year,] we had 0-5 and 0-4 starts. We are in another world, we started 3-0,” Guiao said.

“We are not used to this. And, the game of the youngsters is improving, and I am happy. I am enjoying watching our team play, and hopefully, even the audience.”

