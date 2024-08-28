^

Quinto stars as Bolts zap Dyip

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 7:53pm
Quinto stars as Bolts zap Dyip
MANILA, Philippines – Bong Quinto waxed hot in the fourth quarter to save the Meralco Bolts from a furious rally by the Terrafirma Dyip, 107-91, in the PBA Governors’ Cup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

Quinto, who had an injury scare in the game, scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as he hit timely shots to help keep the Dyip at bay. He sank eight of his 11 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 3-pointers. 

After trailing by as much as 18 points, 59-77, in the fourth quarter, Terrafirma slowly clawed back. 

The Dyip cut the lead to single digit multiple times thanks to the spirited play of rookie Paolo Hernandez. 

A 3-pointer by Hernandez inched the Dyip to just six, 84-90, with 6:43 to go. 

Quinto and import Allen Durham, though, started to erupt. 

After a deuce by Durham that pushed the lead back to eight, 92-84, Quinto made back-to-back triples to take a 98-84 lead. 

A split from the line by Louie Sangalang temporarily halted the run, but an alley-oop finish by Durham and a right corner trey by Quinto closed the door on any comeback hopes, 103-85. 

A Juami Tiongson split from the line on the other end was answered by a booming 3-pointer by Chris Banchero, which Meralco them a 106-86 lead with less than two minutes remaining. The Bolts thus secured the bounce-back win despite missing Chris Newsome and active consultant Nenad Vucinic. 

The Bolts started the contest locked in, leading by double digits at the end of the first quarter, 31-19, which was enough cushion in the first three frames before Hernandez’s explosion towed Terrafirma back. 

Allen Durham led all scorers with 23 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three assists and two steals. 

Chris Banchero and CJ Cansino added 17 and 16 markers, respectively. 

Stanley Pringle paced Terrafirma with 19 points, while Antonio Hester had 18. Hernandez chipped in 15.

The Bolts are now holding a 2-1 win-loss record, while the Dyip dropped their third straight game.

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
