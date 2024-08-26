Longtime Philippine athletics supporter Lafferty makes it to Forbes Middle East Top 100

Life coach James Michael “Jim” Lafferty may have taken his act to the corporate world across the Middle East, but he never left one of the groups of people he cares about the most — Filipino athletes.

Lafferty has been supporting two-time Olympian and Asia’s top pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and three-time Olympian long jumper Marestella Torres-Sunang not only during their ups but also during difficulties.

“I have always been a believer of Filipino talent going back to my days as CEO of Procter and Gamble Philippines. And this belief certainly includes the talent of Filipino athletes,” Lafferty said. “I do not have any regret supporting both and fighting for them; especially EJ Obiena, who is the world’s top three pole vaulter and Asia’s best. Marestella also proved herself as Asia’s best in 2009 and as a three-time Olympian from 2008, 2012 and 2016.”

Lafferty, now working as a chief executive officer of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) in the United Arab Emirates, is in Forbes Middle East’s list of Top 100 CEOs for the fourth time.

Per the publication, he made it to the prestigious list in 2018, 2021, 2023 and this year because of his 39 years of experience in leading multinational corporations across the globe.

Despite working double time in his company, Lafferty stays incredibly supportive of Obiena until now, believing the country’s leading figure in athletics would score more glorious victories overseas.

“Very thankful to Forbes for recognizing me as top 100 CEO for fourth consecutive time. At the same time so proud to be associated with EJ in his journey as one of his coaches and adviser,” said Lafferty, also a former powerlifting champion. “It is a great pleasure to be of help to someone like EJ. I love the Philippines and he is a great asset to the nation. As I told the Senate, ‘EJ is a world class athlete, but he’s an even better human being’.”

Jim is married to Carol Lafferty, the CEO and founder of Dubai-based KARE Homecare Services, which provides in-home nursing, midwife and caregiver services to new mothers.

Forbes Middle East also noted Lafferty’s stints with Procter & Gamble, the Coca-Cola Company, and British American Tobacco, before joining FHH in 2018, where he oversees more than 2,500 people and a business spanning over 80 countries.

Lafferty believes in the nation-building power of sports, building national pride and confidence, and hence views supporting Filipino athletes as a means of giving back and serving the country. His focus is on helping build character and discipline in the athletes he supports, encouraging them to be role models to youth, as well as pursuing excellence.

“It’s not just only making it to the Olympics and later go home, but to contend and hopefully medal,” he said.