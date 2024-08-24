^

Sports

Salas inspired by late teammate Johnson in Petro Gazz's PVL title defense

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 7:21pm
Salas inspired by late teammate Johnson in Petro Gazz's PVL title defense
Wilma Salas of Petro Gazz.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz import Wilma Salas will be heading into the PVL quarterfinals with extra motivation as she carries with her the memory of late Petro Gazz teammate Janisa Johnson, who died earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

Salas and Johnson were the Angels’ two reinforcements when they won the PVL Reinforced Conference title back in 2019, and now with a chance to defend their title for the third edition in a row, the Cuban will be drawing strength from Johnson’s memory.

“For me, it's more than special, because I say this conference is dedicated to Janisa,” Salas said after the Angels ended their preliminary round campaign on Thursday. 

“Sometimes, I feel this, I feel Janisa in the court. I feel Janisa's support [for] the team. So, for sure, we go to the court to win for Janisa.”

On their uniforms, a special emblem is also in place to remember Johnson, with her jersey No. 10 and a halo illustrated at the side – signaling that their campaign is inspired by Johnson.

Adding more nostalgia for Salas is that the Angels are facing the Creamline Cool Smashers in the knockout quarterfinals – the same team that she and Johnson defeated during the finals that year.

The series went into three games and culminated with a dramatic win by the Angels at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. 

Going up against familiar foes, Salas is expecting a dogfight.

“Yes, for sure, this game with Creamline, many people are waiting for this game. It's difficult, but we go to the court to fight. We go to the court for everything,” said Salas.

“Until now, we played good. We have more [confidence] with the younger players. I think this is an important point. We’ll go to the game for the fight,” she added.

On paper, the Angels will be the underdogs as they are ranked sixth going into the quarterfinals and the Cool Smashers third.

But heading into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, there’s nothing that the Angels can do – especially as her game reaches its peak.

“I feel the difference with my body, with my performance. And for sure, I can improve more in every game,” said Salas.

Petro Gazz and Creamline collide for a slot in the semifinals when they meet on Tuesday, August 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

PETRO GAZZ ANGELS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
