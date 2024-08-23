^

NLEX's Bolick cautions against letting guard down

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 1:22pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick underscored the need for the NLEX Road Warriors to go on “kill mode” especially after going up big, as they pulled away late against the Blackwater Bossing Thursday night.

NLEX led by as much as 27 points, 89-62, early in the fourth quarter. But Blackwater stormed back and unleashed a 21-5 run to cut the lead to 11, 94-83, with 2:19 remaining.

In the era of 4-point play, this is just a 3-possession game, and the Bossing could go back in an instant.

The Road Warriors, though, sank big shots down the stretch to grab a 104-87 win.

Bolick, who flirted with a triple-double in the game, said that while they are happy they got the win, the team has to protect their lead better moving forward.

“In the fourth quarter, we are letting down. We have to fix that,” the guard, who had 24 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, told reporters in Filipino.

“When we are in that situation, we have to go on kill mode. We cannot relax and just let our opponents storm back,” he added.

Big men Christian David and Justin Chua, along with rookie Sedrick Barefield, led the charge on the comeback attempt.

The Bossing also were able to pull closer despite a horrendous outing by import Ricky Ledo, who finished the game with six points on 2-of-15 shooting.

“If we allow the comeback, our effort the whole game will be wasted. Knowing Coach Jong [Uichico] and the coaching staff, they will show us what we lacked so we have to change that.”

NLEX’s win gave Uichico his first win as head coach of a PBA team since 2016, when he coached the TNT Katropa.

“I am happy. Every win, I am happy but of course, now I can breathe a sigh of relief. It is the first win in our first game,” he said in Filipino.

“Before, there was pressure if what we did in the offseason was correct. It is different to be an assistant coach of Gilas and NLEX. If you are here, it is a whole different story,” he added.

