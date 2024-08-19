Olivarez exacts payback vs Arcilla, rules National Open netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Jed Olivarez made a compelling statement at the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships, showcasing his skills in a highly anticipated title clash against veteran Johnny Arcilla to secure a 6-3, 3-2 (ret.) victory at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

Despite the formidable challenge presented by the seasoned Davis Cupper, Olivarez seized control early with his diverse array of shots. Although Arcilla battled through exhaustion and eventually retired due to dizziness, Olivarez remained poised and ready to confront any adversity.

His impressive performance throughout the National Open Series II — where he defeated opponents with commanding scores — underscored his readiness to claim the championship.

Olivarez's path to victory included decisive wins over Arnold Arca (6-0, 6-0), Aleksander Po Fernandez (6-1, 6-2), Rolly Saga (6-1, 3-0 ret.), Loucas Fernandez (6-0, 6-2), and a shutout win over Fritz Bernales in the semis.

Arcilla, meanwhile, faced a tough third-round match against John Benedict Aguilar, who initially took the lead but succumbed to the former’s resilience. Arcilla eventually triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, but fell short in the final against Olivarez.

The win closed their head-to-head record at 2-4, with Arcilla having previously defeated Olivarez in a thrilling three-set encounter during the Series I final in June.

In the juniors’ categories, Stefi Aludo from the Philippine Tennis Academy lived up to her top seed status by defeating three competitors before overcoming Sandra Bautista of Bacoor, Cavite with a 6-4, 6-1 score to win the girls' 18-and-under singles title.

Aludo also claimed the 16-and-under singles crown, while France Dilao triumphed over his brother Frank in a gripping three-set match, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, to win the boys' premier division title in the event which served as part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and supported by Philta, Dunlop, Universal Tennis and ICON Golf & Sports.

Other notable performances included Louraine Jallorina and Mikael Honrado, who shared the 14-and-under singles titles; Isabel Ataiza and Everett Pete Niere, who split the 12-and-under crowns; and Raven Licayan, who won the 10-and-under unisex category.

In doubles action, Aludo and Jallorina defeated Bautista and Joy Ansay 8-5 to secure the 18-and-under doubles title. Miguel Misa and Teddy del Rosario claimed the boys' 18-and-under doubles title by overcoming the Dilao brothers 8-2.

Other doubles winners included Jan Cadee Dagoon and Dania Bulanadi, who won the 14-and-under doubles title, and Raven Licayan and Enzo Niere, who clinched the 10-and-under unisex doubles crown with an 8-4 victory over Carl Batallones and Kyla Caguioa.