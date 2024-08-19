Blu Girls test mettle in U-18 Softball World Cup

The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals nailed one of the three slots to the World Cup staked in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines embarks on a quest for sports glory as it leaves the country and wades into battle in the group stage of the Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup scheduled August 29 to September 2 in Dallas, Texas.

Filipino-American Sky Ellazar, part of the Blu Girls’ national squad, will coach the squad with Sheirylou Valenzuela and Esmeraldo Tayag, former Blu Girls themselves, as the former’s assistants.

"Our RP Blu Girls are a talented group. This is a great opportunity for them to learn and gain experience and share the exceptional talent we have in Philippine softball,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“I believe they will make a significant impact and continue to elevate the sport in our country," he added.

Opening its campaign is a showdown with Australia on August 29 in Group C, which is also composed of the host and powerhouse United States, Canada, Ireland and Mexico.

The top two teams in the four-day meet will claim a spot in next year’s finals set at a still unspecified venue.