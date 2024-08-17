JPGT Luzon golf series enters final stretch

MANILA, Philippines -- With the Visayas and Mindanao series concluded, the spotlight now turns to the Luzon qualifying rounds as players vie for top honors and crucial ranking points in the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championship.

The fifth tournament of the seven-stage Luzon series making up the nationwide 14-leg circuit kicks off at Luisita in Tarlac on Tuesday, August 20, promising to be one of the most competitive yet, featuring top talent across all categories, including the 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 divisions.

In the girls’ 13-15 class, excitement is high as twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, along with Precious Zaragosa, compete fiercely for a spot in the Match Play finals. The Luzon series will count the top four scores for each player, with the top four from each category advancing to the finals, alongside qualifiers from the Visayas and Mindanao series.

The Match Play Championship will be held October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Lisa Sarines has already claimed victories at Pradera Verde and Pinewoods, while Zaragosa secured the win at the opening leg in Splendido Taal. However, a number of challengers are also in contention, including Alexie Gabi from Gen. Santos City, Taguig's Kendra Garingalao, Baguio's Monica Angheng and Zyriel Datuin, Calamba’s Montserrat Lapuz and Janneia Mataban from Pangasinan.

The boys’ 13-15 division is equally competitive, featuring a lineup that includes Santi Asuncion, Jose Carlos Taruc, Matthias Espina, John Paul Agustin, Jr., Marc Nadales, Luis Gomez and Zianbeau Edoc.

In the premier category, Pinewoods and Riviera leg winner Rafa Anciano, Angelica Bañez, Lia Duque and Chloe Rada will compete for the titles, while Marc Kobayashi and Zach Villaroman lead the boys’ roster, which also includes Von Tablac, Francis Slavin, Rafael Mañaol, Alonso Espartero, Rolly Duran and Andrew Magadia.

The youngest division promises thrilling action as Riviera leg winner Athena Serapio and No. 2 Tyra Garingalao prepare for another intense match. Other contenders include Amiya Tablac, Venus delos Santos and Mindanao series finalist Mavis Espedido.

Attention will also be on the boys’ 10-12 division, where leg winners Vito Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki are set for a high-stakes battle. They will be joined by Visayas series finalist Race Manhit and competitors such as Vinca Tablac, Javie Bautista, Luis Espinosa and Jacob Casuga.

The Luzon series will continue with the penultimate stage at Mount Malarayat in Lipa City, Batangas, from September 2-5, and will conclude at Sherwood Hills in Cavite from September 10-13.

For more details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.