^

Sports

JPGT Luzon golf series enters final stretch

Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 11:23am
JPGT Luzon golf series enters final stretch

MANILA, Philippines -- With the Visayas and Mindanao series concluded, the spotlight now turns to the Luzon qualifying rounds as players vie for top honors and crucial ranking points in the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championship.

The fifth tournament of the seven-stage Luzon series making up the nationwide 14-leg circuit kicks off at Luisita in Tarlac on Tuesday, August 20, promising to be one of the most competitive yet, featuring top talent across all categories, including the 8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18 divisions.

In the girls’ 13-15 class, excitement is high as twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, along with Precious Zaragosa, compete fiercely for a spot in the Match Play finals. The Luzon series will count the top four scores for each player, with the top four from each category advancing to the finals, alongside qualifiers from the Visayas and Mindanao series.

The Match Play Championship will be held October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Lisa Sarines has already claimed victories at Pradera Verde and Pinewoods, while Zaragosa secured the win at the opening leg in Splendido Taal. However, a number of challengers are also in contention, including Alexie Gabi from Gen. Santos City, Taguig's Kendra Garingalao, Baguio's Monica Angheng and Zyriel Datuin, Calamba’s Montserrat Lapuz and Janneia Mataban from Pangasinan.

The boys’ 13-15 division is equally competitive, featuring a lineup that includes Santi Asuncion, Jose Carlos Taruc, Matthias Espina, John Paul Agustin, Jr., Marc Nadales, Luis Gomez and Zianbeau Edoc.

In the premier category, Pinewoods and Riviera leg winner Rafa Anciano, Angelica Bañez, Lia Duque and Chloe Rada will compete for the titles, while Marc Kobayashi and Zach Villaroman lead the boys’ roster, which also includes Von Tablac, Francis Slavin, Rafael Mañaol, Alonso Espartero, Rolly Duran and Andrew Magadia.

The youngest division promises thrilling action as Riviera leg winner Athena Serapio and No. 2 Tyra Garingalao prepare for another intense match. Other contenders include Amiya Tablac, Venus delos Santos and Mindanao series finalist Mavis Espedido.

Attention will also be on the boys’ 10-12 division, where leg winners Vito Sarines and Ryuji Suzuki are set for a high-stakes battle. They will be joined by Visayas series finalist Race Manhit and competitors such as Vinca Tablac, Javie Bautista, Luis Espinosa and Jacob Casuga.

The Luzon series will continue with the penultimate stage at Mount Malarayat in Lipa City, Batangas, from September 2-5, and will conclude at Sherwood Hills in Cavite from September 10-13.

For more details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
In sports, rivalries run deep.
Sports
fbtw

Cignal delivers with flying colors

12 hours ago
Cignal TV, the country’s leading sports content provider, played a key role in the success of the Paris Olympics by enabling Filipinos worldwide to witness historic moments on different fronts.
Sports
fbtw

Coleman shines in PAI National Trials

12 hours ago
A Filipino-American athletic scholar at the government-run National Academy of Sports shone at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. 50-meter (long course) National Sports Trials at the Rizal Memorial Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Soon, Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo and the national gymnastics team will have a new foreign coach.
Sports
fbtw
Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

1 day ago
College of St. Benilde will try to continue its dominant run as it clashes with Adamson University while Jose Rizal University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Matsuyama robbed

12 hours ago
Chris Kirk aced the par-3 14th hole on his way to grabbing a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the PGA St. Jude’s Championship.
Sports
fbtw
From Ifugao to Las Vegas

From Ifugao to Las Vegas

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Undefeated WBA Asia super bantamweight champion Carl Jammes Martin has taken a great leap towards becoming the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing looks for second wind in 2028 Olympics

Boxing looks for second wind in 2028 Olympics

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Boxing, the source of the Philippines’ greatest number of medals in Olympic history, may be on the ropes of being excluded...
Sports
fbtw
Ajido, Mojdeh make mark in Day 2 of national swimming trials

Ajido, Mojdeh make mark in Day 2 of national swimming trials

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Jamesrey Ajido and Micaela Mojdeh sparkled on the second day of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) national trials for long...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with