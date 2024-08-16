^

Olympic gymnast Aleah Finnegan is Meralco muse

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
August 16, 2024 | 1:32pm
Olympic gymnast Aleah Finnegan is Meralco muse
Philippines' Aleah Finnegan competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic gymnast Aleah Finnegan has been named as the muse of the Meralco Bolts, a few days before the new PBA season tips off.

Meralco, which won its first PBA championship in last season’s Philippine Cup, tapped the Paris Olympian as its muse.

“Celebrating the strength and energy of Filipino athletes, the Meralco Bolts are thrilled to announce Aleah Finnegan as the team's muse for the 2024-25 PBA Season,” the team said.

“Finnegan proudly represented the Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is a two-time SEA Games gold medalist. She has also earned two gold medals from the USA NCAA Championships, along with commendable performances in the Asian Championships and Pan-American Games,” it added.

Finnegan is one of the three Filipina gymnasts in Paris.

She competed alongside Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo.

The 21-year-old finished the women’s all-around competition of her Olympic debut in the 47th spot.

“As we gear up for another exciting PBA season, we are honored to celebrate the achievements of Filipino athletes like Aleah Finnegan,” the Bolts said.

“Her journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the relentless spirit that drives us all. The Meralco Bolts look forward to standing alongside Aleah as we continue to electrify the court and inspire our fans,” it added.

The new season of the PBA will tip off on Sunday with the curtain-raising Governors’ Cup.

The opening ceremony will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City at 5 p.m.

Meralco will face the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

