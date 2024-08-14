Into stakes perfect record in 'Blow-By-Blow' Surigao del Sur boxing card

Jerald Into (right) and Mark John Yap strike a pose on the eve of their 10-round duel for the vacant WBC Asia lightweight title bout in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated Jerald Into and veteran Mark John Yap expressed their eagerness to rumble for the vacant World Boxing Counil Asia lightweight crown in Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow on Thursday at the Cantilan Municipal Gymnasium in Surigao del Sur.

Both fighters made the limit during Wednesday’s official weigh-in, with Into stepping in at 133.7 and Yap coming in at 133.4 as the main event of a 14-fight slugfest being presented by the boxing show’s heavyweight patron, Petron, and backed by mayor Philip Pichay, engineer Rumel Lamparas and Em Cuartero of the LGU of Cantilan.

“It is very heartwarming that the municipality of Cantilan is rolling out the red carpet for Blow-By-Blow,” said Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division champion and the weekly television boxing program’s big boss.

“This is a treat to the warm and gentle people of Cantilan,” added Pacquiao, who was represented during the pre-fight ritual by Blow-By-Blow head honcho Marife Barrera.

Into, fighting out of the Quibors Boxing Stable of Bacoor in Cavite, enters the ring with a 10-0-0 win-loss-draw card with eight knockouts.

Yap, a Filipino puncher now based in Vietnam and the pride and joy of VSP Stable, has a 34-18-0 mark with 17 knockouts.

The entire card was arranged by noted matchmaker Art Monis, who has been with Blow-By-Blow ever since Pacquiao revived it almost two years ago.