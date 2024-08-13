^

Mendrez provides spark as Choco Mucho revives quarterfinal bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 5:30pm
Getting the starting nod, Mean Mendrez (No. 4) responded with her best performance in Choco Mucho uniform as she fired a team-high 18 points
PVL Images

Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. – Capital1 vs Farm Fresh
3 p.m. – Akari vs Nxled
5 p.m. – Cignal vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho pulled a rabbit from a magic hat in Mean Mendrez as it repulsed Cignal, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 19-2, 15-12, day to breathe life to its dying quarterfinal hope in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Getting the starting nod, Mendrez responded with her best performance in Choco Mucho uniform as she fired a team-high 18 points, including key hits in the fifth and deciding set that helped seal the Flying Titans their second win against four defeats.

More importantly, it propelled the franchise, which is coming off its best finish at second last All-Filipino Conference early this year, to a share of eighth spot with Farm Fresh.

“For me, super laking bagay pagkatiwalaan ng coaches,” said Mendrez.

Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin, for his part, revealed that he gave Mendrez a chance after seeing her work hard in practice.

“Nung una me doubt ako dahil sa kundisyon niya sa katawan,” said Alinsunurin of Mendrez. “Nag-step up na siya tuwing practice kaya I think it’s time na talaga niya magamit.”

Dindin Manabat scattered 17 hits while skipper Maddie Madayag and Turish Zoi Faki chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Faki hopes the win would start something big for Choco Mucho after a disappointing start when they dropped four of their first outings including a pair of heartbreaking five-set defeats.

“It was a great test. This kind of shows our work ethic in practice. I’m super happy and proud of the team,” said Faki.

The HD Spikers fell to 5-2.

CHOCO MUCHO

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
