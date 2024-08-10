^

Sports

Olympian fencer Esteban to take time off due to knee injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 11:35am
Olympian fencer Esteban to take time off due to knee injury
Ivory Coast's Maxine Isabel Esteban (L) competes against France's Pauline Ranvier in the women's foil individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Franck Fife

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban is planning to take a few months off to nurse a knee injury that hampered her preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Esteban, who represented Cote d’Ivoire in Paris, bowed out of the women’s foil table of 32 after absorbing a 15-7 defeat against France’s Pauline Ranvier.

In an interview with Philstar.com on Friday, the 23-year-old fencer said that her preparation was affected by knee pains in the lead-up to the Games.

“I want to rest for a few months and maybe get some therapy for my knee because I’ve been feeling some pains in the few months before the Olympics,” she said during a G-Shock event at SM Megamall.

“A few months before kasi I was feeling a lot of pain so I lessened my strength and conditioning din so I think my legs weren’t that strong din during the Olympic Games,” she added.

Despite this injury, Esteban said she powered through and competed.

“Yeah, I didn’t really want it to bother me during the Olympic Games and I didn’t want to think about it kasi siyempre I owe it to the people who believe in me to still compete and work hard,” she stressed.

It was Esteban’s first Olympic stint. She finished at No. 23.

She also voiced joy in competing in the Games.

“It was really overwhelming and super happy kasi after all the hard work, and I finally got to the Olympics and I saw all my hard work and my team’s hard work in fruition so I was really happy to be there,” she said.

“For me, like I could have done better,but being there as already a huge achievement for me. I was happy that I finished 23rd in the Olympic Games. I feel like I could have done better but I’m really grateful to be there.”

And with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Esteban is hopeful for a return to the big stage.

“I think, that’s one of my goals, but of course we don’t know what’s going to happen… And, I want to rest for a while but eventually I want to get back on track and hopefully if it’s God willing, then I want to make it to the 2028 Olympics.”

vuukle comment

FENCING

MAXINE ESTEBAN

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bianca boosts medal hopes

Bianca boosts medal hopes

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is in medal contention heading to the last two rounds of the women’s golf in the 2024 Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic boxing can be saved &ndash; Vargas

Olympic boxing can be saved – Vargas

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
An Olympic Games without boxing would be a big blow to the Philippines. It’s like a cake without icing or kare-kare...
Sports
fbtw
COVID-19 catches Games&rsquo; fastest man

COVID-19 catches Games’ fastest man

13 hours ago
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before finishing third in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
In triumph and in defeat. 
Sports
fbtw
Malixi in Last 8 of US Women&rsquo;s Amateur

Malixi in Last 8 of US Women’s Amateur

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Filipina Rianne Malixi hurdled two tough assignments in a long day in Oklahoma to reach the quarterfinals of the US Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Algerian gender-row boxer Khelif storms to Olympic gold

Algerian gender-row boxer Khelif storms to Olympic gold

4 hours ago
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday (Saturday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
Sarno botches Olympic debut with no lift

Sarno botches Olympic debut with no lift

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno had a disappointing Olympic debut in Paris, heading to an early exit in the women’s 71kg after being unable...
Sports
fbtw
Medal hopes dim as Pagdanganan falters; Ardina recovers

Medal hopes dim as Pagdanganan falters; Ardina recovers

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
The quest for Olympic gold in women's golf has reached a gripping crescendo, with two players sharing the lead, another pair...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with