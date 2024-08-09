^

Debuting esports to usher in UAAP Season 87

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 2:51pm
MANILA, Philippines – The booming esports discipline finally takes its turn as part of the UAAP events starting this year.

Having been in consideration in the past years, Esports as the newest discipline will kick off the highly anticipated 87th Season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) from August 13-21.

NBA2K, Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang are the online games listed in the Esports’ UAAP debut slated from August 13-21 at the Arete in Ateneo.

For now, however, esports will not be a medal event.

“It’s a demonstration sport. At least for this initial salvo,” UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag told The STAR.

UAAP’s inclusion of esports embodies the league’s adaptability in the modern world, especially with Philippine teams winning international titles left and right in different Esports fields.

All eight UAAP member schools are seeded in the said three events with NBA 2K24 first to be held from August 13-15 followed by Valorant from August 13-16.

The ever-popular MLBB, where the Philippines has bagged multiple world titles, will wrap up the inaugural Esports Tournament from August 17-18 and 20-21 at the Hyundai Hall in Arete.

It will prelude the official UAAP Season 87 opener on September 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena starting with the centerpiece men’s basketball tournament led by reigning champion La Salle.

Meanwhile, Karl Dimaculangan is back at the helm of UAAP volleyball champion National University after replacing Norman Miguel, who stepped down from his post to pursue school administrative roles.

Dimaculangan steered the Lady Bulldogs to their first UAAP title in 65 years in Season 84 before being part of Miguel’s staff in their title redemption in Season 86. NU finished runner-up to La Salle in Season 85.

