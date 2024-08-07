^

Gilas women sweep Pinoyliga Cup

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 1:36pm
Gilas Pilipinas women
Facebook / Pinoyliga

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women primed up for a big stint abroad by completing a championship sweep in the inaugural women’s tournament of the Pinoyliga Cup at the Enderun Colleges gym.

Afril Bernardino was hailed as the Tournament Most Valuable Player following her steady performance capped by a complete line of 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in their 88-79 win against Army Altama in the final match.

Kate Bobadilla and Janine Pontejos showed the way with 19 and 18 points, while long-time anchor Jack Animam had 11 rebounds plus six points, three assists and three steals.

Gilas women, under the watch of program director and head coach Pat Aquino, previously bested Enderun and Far Eastern University. The Lady Tamaraws took home the bronze medal after an 83-53 win over the Lady Titans.

Camille Sambile tallied 24 points and 11 rebounds for Army, in the historic tourney led by owner Benny Benitez with blessings from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas headlined by executive director Erika Dy. 

Gilas is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Women’s Jones Cup last month and is slated to test its mettle next in the 2024 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament this month in Rwanda.

Ranked No. 40 in the world, Gilas is bracketed with Senegal, Hungary and Brazil in Group C.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
