Malixi endures intense heat, ties for 4th in US Women’s Amateur elims

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi, who surged ahead with a lead-grabbing 67 in the first round Monday, settled for a tie for fourth after posting a 74 in the second round of the US Women’s Amateur stroke play qualifying at the oven-baked Southern Hills Country Club course in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

A fumbling finish on the front side hampered Malixi’s bid for low medal honors. She succumbed to the debilitating heat, bogeying the second hole and dropping two strokes on the par-5 5th, resulting in a 38-36 score on the par-71 course.

With temperatures soaring to 104 degrees in the afternoon, players faced the dual challenges of a demanding USGA course setup and the relentless sun. Those in the afternoon wave underwent an intense test of both skill and endurance.

Malixi started her round on the back nine, mixing two birdies with two bogeys. However, she faltered in the final nine holes, finishing with a one-under 141 after the eliminations. The Top 64 from the starting field of 155 will advance to the Match Play rounds starting Wednesday.

A record-breaking 20 players tied for the last 10 spots, necessitating a series of playoffs, marking the largest playoff in championship history. The playoffs will begin early Wednesday, with the final pairings to be determined afterwards.

The Round of 64 will start at 9:30 a.m.

Malixi is seeking another USGA victory after her record-setting win in the US Girls’ Junior in Tarzana, California, last month, where she defeated Talley in the 36-hole finale, winning 8&7 for the most dominant final match victory in championship history.

Colombia’s Maria Jose Marin clinched the low medal honors with a 139 after a second straight 69, while Melanie Green took the No. 2 spot with a 139 after a 69, and Zoe Campos shot a 68 for third at 140. Matching Malixi’s 141 are Lauren Kim (66), Farah O’Keefe (71), Kiara Romero (68) and Talley (72).

Meanwhile, stroke-play medalists have had minimal success in the match play stage of one of the world’s premier amateur championships. The No. 64 seed has knocked off the No. 1 seed six times in the last decade, and only two medalists have advanced to the quarterfinals since 2010.