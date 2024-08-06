Japanese coach charges up Akari in stellar PVL run

MANILA, Philippines – It’s all about the system as the Akari Chargers are in the middle of their best run in the Premier Volleyball League, going undefeated in Pool B play of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference at 5-0.

On Tuesday, the Chargers finished off closest rival Cignal in their final match of the round in four sets at the PhilSports Arena.

After falling short in previous conferences, the Chargers have finally revealed themselves as title contenders in the import-laden tournament, with American hitter Oly Okaro leading the way. But more than finding the right reinforcement for the team, Akari said that it was the fundamentals that changed the game.

Now under the tutelage of Japanese coach Taka Minowa, everything has opened up for the Chargers.

“To be honest, I must say it’s really Coach Taka and his system,” Celine Domingo said after they took the win over the HD Spikers.

“Also yung mga nadagdag sa team naming mga players, like Ivy [Lacsina], Kamuy [Cal], Dani [Ravena] and Cams [Victoria]. Very big help talaga sila in this new Akari team. So, ayun, yun yung mga I guess major changes na nangyari and kita naman na it’s really working and everyone is trusting the system.”

The Chargers were deemed rebuilding heading into the tournament as there were a lot of changes within the team — from coaches to the shuffling of players with sister team NXLED Chameleons.

Despite this, they were able to not only maintain their level of play, but take it even higher as they are in the middle of a program-best start.

For Lacsina, there’s more to come as the players continue to take in Minowa’s system. With the second round looming with a chance at the quarterfinals of the Invitational Conference at stake, she hopes their coach will continue to be patient with them.

“Hindi pa namin ganun ka-memorize yung system pero hindi naman nagsasawa si Coach Taka na ipaalala samin kung ano yung dapat yung sistemang meron kami,” said Lacsina.

More than the winning streak, Lacsina said that they will look to bring their no quit attitude when it matters the most. Out of their five wins, three of which came via comeback fashion.

“Siguro yung hindi kami tumitigil na matuto. Kasi, every day, laging may bagong pinapagawa samin, ganun. So, nakikita namin na sobrang laking tulong niya samin kaya siguro yun yung babauinin namin sa next round na walang magsa-stop sa amin,” she said.

Now, the Chargers are awaiting their final schedule for the next round. They are the top seed in Pool B which means they will be the top team in Pool D where they will face the bottom three teams in Pool A after the final game day of the first round on Thursday.