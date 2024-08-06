Team Philippines success ‘answered prayers’

PARIS — With still a full week of sporting battles ahead, Team Philippines has achieved its target and is raring to go for more in the 2024 Olympics.

“Answered prayers. We already broke the record in the Olympics, that’s it,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“This is destined for the Philippines, a destiny shaped by everyone’s efforts. Thanks to everyone’s support, the nation celebrates the milestones we’ve achieved,” said Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

Carlos Yulo’s milestone two-gold blitzkrieg in artistic gymnastics sealed the deal, surpassing the Tokyo 2021 breakthrough from a 19-strong contingent that claimed one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

Tokyo 2021 carved a niche in history. Now the 22-strong Paris 2024 is making a bigger noise, churning out more special achievements and bound for a greater breakthrough.

“Caloy Yulo is definitely on a different level, with two Olympic gold medals, he will be on top of the conversation as the Philippines’ greatest athletes,” he said. “Mabuhay ka Caloy Yulo! The most bemedalled Pinoy athlete!

“Caloy is the most bemedalled athlete in Philippine history with 23 gold medals and a total of 38 medals,” said Tolentino, adding Lydia De Vega and Elma Muros-Posadas each won 24 medals in their careers. “We all love them.”

“In just two days, Carlos Yulo brought home two gold medals, but we’re not stopping there,” said Bachmann.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are in the thick of the fight for ultimate Olympic glory while EJ Obiena was to set out for battle in men’s pole vault final at the Stade de France Monday night (early Tuesday morning in Manila).

“Our weightlifters and golfers are equally eager to contribute. We commend everyone’s involvement in bringing the country back to glory. I am confident that all Filipinos are celebrating this special achievement like never before,” said Bachmann.

The newly minted double-gold winner Yulo will be cheering for his teammates.

“’Yung iba hindi pa simula competition super proud na ako sa kanila. Alam ko kaya nila ‘yun gawin, magtiwala tayo na meron tayong pag-asa na makuha ang gintong medalya,” said Yulo.

“Gusto ko maging safe sila. Ipagdadasal ko maging maganda ang performance at yung kalalabasang resulta. Be safe and enjoy the competition. Nandito na tayo, ibuhos na natin lahat,” Yulo added.