Hidilyn Diaz hails now fellow Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo

MANILA, Philippines -- From one Olympic gold medalist to another.

Filipino weightlifting legend Hidilyn Diaz voiced pride on Carlos Yulo for bringing home the Philippines’ second gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo on Saturday evening ruled the men’s floor exercise final. He won the Philippines’ first medal in the Games.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Diaz voiced delight at the 24-year-old gymnast’s feat in Paris.

“Proud ako sa iyo. I-enjoy mo ang bunga ng pinagpaguran mo. At lagi mong ibabalik - sa Diyos at bayan, dahil lahat ng tagumpay natin ay hindi pansarili,” the weightlifter posted on social media, with pictures with Yulo.

“Salamat sa lahat ng maganda at mabuting ginagawa at gagawin mo pa para sa Diyos at bayan! Congratulations!” she added.

“Nandito lang ang Ate Haidie mo para sa iyo lagi!”

Diaz had the breakthrough gold medal of the Philippines back in Tokyo three years ago.

Yulo’s win on Saturday gave the country its first medal in Paris.

He had to shake off immense pressure from Olympic gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel and Olympic silver medalist Rayderley Zapata of Spain, who went before him.

The pride of Manila then performed a heartstopping routine that saw him score 15.000 to top the race. He was not removed from the pole position despite excellent routines by five other gymnasts, including eventual bronze medalist Jake Jarman of Great Britain.

Yulo has another chance of taking in another gold as he competes in the men’s vault Sunday evening.