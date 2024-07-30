Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.

After becoming the first Pinoy import in Japan in 2020, Ravena on Tuesday soared to new heights as the first local cager for the Basketball Club (BC) Dubai, a newly formed team in Europe’s AdmiralBet ABA League.

“We’re excited to see him shine on the court as he starts a new chapter of his journey in Dubai,” said the United Arab Emirates squad.

“Hello Dubai,” said Ravena, who followed the steps of Juan Gomez de Liano with Lithuania’s BC Wolves in a European league.

Gilas Pilipinas women captain Jack Animam was the first player from the Philippines to play in Europe with a Serbian club.

Ravena’s upcoming Dubai stint is a one-year deal with option for a second season as the UAE team looks to expand to top leagues like the Euroleague and EuroCup in the years to come.

A three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo, the former Gilas player is coming off a four-year campaign with the San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League.

Ravena had his breakout performance last year with 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 52-percent clip as San-en finished third with a 46-19 slate only to bow out in the quarterfinals.

He parted ways with the NeoPhoenix this summer that set the stage for his Dubai signing.

With BC Dubai, his mettle will be tested against teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.