^

Sports

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 5:06pm
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League
Thirdy Ravena
Facebook / Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 

After becoming the first Pinoy import in Japan in 2020, Ravena on Tuesday soared to new heights as the first local cager for the Basketball Club (BC) Dubai, a newly formed team in Europe’s AdmiralBet ABA League. 

“We’re excited to see him shine on the court as he starts a new chapter of his journey in Dubai,” said the United Arab Emirates squad. 

“Hello Dubai,” said Ravena, who followed the steps of Juan Gomez de Liano with Lithuania’s BC Wolves in a European league.

Gilas Pilipinas women captain Jack Animam was the first player from the Philippines to play in Europe with a Serbian club. 

Ravena’s upcoming Dubai stint is a one-year deal with option for a second season as the UAE team looks to expand to top leagues like the Euroleague and EuroCup in the years to come. 

A three-time UAAP champion with Ateneo, the former Gilas player is coming off a four-year campaign with the San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League. 

Ravena had his breakout performance last year with 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 52-percent clip as San-en finished third with a 46-19 slate only to bow out in the quarterfinals. 

He parted ways with the NeoPhoenix this summer that set the stage for his Dubai signing. 

With BC Dubai, his mettle will be tested against teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

THIRDY RAVENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

Opening parade: Pinoys dance in Paris rain

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
There’s a saying that it’s a damper when rain falls on your parade but for the Philippine delegation of 12 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

Villegas breaks ice for Pinoy Boxers

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
Aira Villegas ably handled the gnawing pressure of being the first one from the Philippine Fighting Five to get into action,...
Sports
fbtw
Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

Durant shines, Tatum benched vs Serbia

19 hours ago
Kevin Durant returned from injury to produce a shooting masterclass as the United States launched the defense of its Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no problem for Iga

No sweat, no problem for Iga

19 hours ago
Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek underlined her status at the heavy favorite for women’s gold at the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Delgaco races against time, world&rsquo;s top rowers

Delgaco races against time, world’s top rowers

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
Rower Joanie Delgaco returns to the posh Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium Tuesday afternoon for the biggest race of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with